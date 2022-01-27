Ulster make 6 changes with Ireland internationals away in Portugal camp

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has made six personnel changes to his starting XV for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash with Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast [KO 7.35pm, Premier Sports/URC TV].
With Robert Baloucoune, Mike Lowry, James Hume, Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell, and Nick Timoney all in Portugal for Ireland’s pre-Six Nations training camp, the northern province have introduced some fresh faces as they look to continue the momentum built up in their Champions Cup wins over Northampton and Clermont.
Craig Gilroy and Rob Lyttle come in on the wings, with the latter set for his 50th Ulster cap, as Ethan McIlroy shifts to fullback. Ben Moxham has been picked at outside centre in place of Hume.
John Andrew gets a start at hooker, Sam Carter is introduced to the second row, and Greg Jones comes into the back row.
The Ulster bench includes tighthead prop Gareth Milasinovich, who is just back from a short-term loan spell at Saracens, while exciting 21-year-old wing/fullback Aaron Sexton is also involved.
Ulster:
- 15. Ethan McIlroy
- 14. Craig Gilroy
- 13. Ben Moxham
- 12. Angus Curtis
- 11. Rob Lyttle
- 10. Billy Burns
- 9. Nathan Doak
- 1. Eric O’Sullivan
- 2. John Andrew
- 3. Marty Moore
- 4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
- 5. Sam Carter
- 6. Greg Jones
- 7. Marcus Rea
- 8. Duane Vermeulen
Replacements:
- 16. Brad Roberts
- 17. Jack McGrath
- 18. Gareth Milasinovich
- 19. Mick Kearney
- 20. David McCann
- 21. David Shanahan
- 22. Ian Madigan
- 23. Aaron Sexton
Scarlets:
- 15. Ioan Nicholas
- 14. Tom Rogers
- 13. Tyler Morgan
- 12. Steff Hughes
- 11. Ryan Conbeer
- 10. Dan Jones
- 9. Dane Blacker
- 1. Steff Thomas
- 2. Daf Hughes (captain)
- 3. Samson Lee
- 4. Sam Lousi
- 5. Morgan Jones
- 6. Sione Kalamafoni
- 7. Shaun Evans
- 8. Carwyn Tuipulotu
Replacements:
- 16. Marc Jones
- 17. Kemsley Mathias
- 18. Javan Sebastian
- 19. Josh Helps
- 20. Aaron Shingler
- 21. Kieran Hardy
- 22. Sam Costelow
- 23. Steff Evans
Referee: Jaco Peyper [SARU].
