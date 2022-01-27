Ulster make 6 changes with Ireland internationals away in Portugal camp

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has made six personnel changes to his starting XV for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash with Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast [KO 7.35pm, Premier Sports/URC TV].

With Robert Baloucoune, Mike Lowry, James Hume, Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell, and Nick Timoney all in Portugal for Ireland’s pre-Six Nations training camp, the northern province have introduced some fresh faces as they look to continue the momentum built up in their Champions Cup wins over Northampton and Clermont.

Craig Gilroy and Rob Lyttle come in on the wings, with the latter set for his 50th Ulster cap, as Ethan McIlroy shifts to fullback. Ben Moxham has been picked at outside centre in place of Hume.

John Andrew gets a start at hooker, Sam Carter is introduced to the second row, and Greg Jones comes into the back row.

The Ulster bench includes tighthead prop Gareth Milasinovich, who is just back from a short-term loan spell at Saracens, while exciting 21-year-old wing/fullback Aaron Sexton is also involved.

Ulster:

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Ben Moxham

12. Angus Curtis

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Sam Carter

6. Greg Jones

7. Marcus Rea

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Brad Roberts

17. Jack McGrath

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. Mick Kearney

20. David McCann

21. David Shanahan

22. Ian Madigan

23. Aaron Sexton

Scarlets:

15. Ioan Nicholas

14. Tom Rogers

13. Tyler Morgan

12. Steff Hughes

11. Ryan Conbeer

10. Dan Jones

9. Dane Blacker

1. Steff Thomas

2. Daf Hughes (captain)

3. Samson Lee

4. Sam Lousi

5. Morgan Jones

6. Sione Kalamafoni

7. Shaun Evans

8. Carwyn Tuipulotu

Replacements:

16. Marc Jones

17. Kemsley Mathias

18. Javan Sebastian

19. Josh Helps

20. Aaron Shingler

21. Kieran Hardy

22. Sam Costelow

23. Steff Evans

Referee: Jaco Peyper [SARU].

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey glance ahead to the Six Nations, chat about the Irish provinces’ progress in Europe, then discuss the latest off-the-pitch drama in Welsh rugby.