Reigning champions Cavan to face Tyrone after Ulster football draw is made

REIGNING ULSTER CHAMPIONS Cavan will meet Tyrone at the quarter-final stage of this year’s senior football championship.
Tonight’s draw pitted Mickey Graham’s side against Tyrone at the last eight juncture.
Down will face Donegal in the preliminary round with the winners advancing to meet Derry.
The other quarter-finals see Armagh take on Antri while Monaghan will meet Fermanagh.
More to follow…
2021 Ulster SFC
Preliminary Round
- Down v Donegal
Quarter-finals
- Derry v Down/Donegal
- Armagh v Antrim
- Monaghan v Fermanagh
- Tyrone v Cavan
Semi-finals
- a
- a
