BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

Reigning champions Cavan to face Tyrone after Ulster football draw is made

Down will face Donegal in the preliminary round.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 7:07 PM
16 minutes ago 339 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5415492
Cavan players celebrating last year's breakthrough Ulster final win.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cavan players celebrating last year's breakthrough Ulster final win.
Cavan players celebrating last year's breakthrough Ulster final win.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REIGNING ULSTER CHAMPIONS Cavan will meet Tyrone at the quarter-final stage of this year’s senior football championship.

Tonight’s draw pitted Mickey Graham’s side against Tyrone at the last eight juncture.

Down will face Donegal in the preliminary round with the winners advancing to meet Derry.

The other quarter-finals see Armagh take on Antri while Monaghan will meet Fermanagh.

More to follow…

2021 Ulster SFC

Preliminary Round

  • Down v Donegal

Quarter-finals

  • Derry v Down/Donegal
  • Armagh v Antrim
  • Monaghan v Fermanagh
  • Tyrone v Cavan

Semi-finals

  • a
  • a

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie