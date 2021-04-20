Reigning champions Cavan to face Tyrone after Ulster football draw is made

REIGNING ULSTER CHAMPIONS Cavan will meet Tyrone at the quarter-final stage of this year’s senior football championship.

Tonight’s draw pitted Mickey Graham’s side against Tyrone at the last eight juncture.

Down will face Donegal in the preliminary round with the winners advancing to meet Derry.

The other quarter-finals see Armagh take on Antri while Monaghan will meet Fermanagh.

More to follow…

2021 Ulster SFC

Preliminary Round

Down v Donegal

Quarter-finals

Derry v Down/Donegal

Armagh v Antrim

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Tyrone v Cavan

Semi-finals

