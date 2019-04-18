This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reduced ticket prices announced for Ulster football championship

The Ulster Council received criticism after hiking prices in 2018.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 908 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4598122
A view of supporters during the 2018 Ulster SFC final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A view of supporters during the 2018 Ulster SFC final.
A view of supporters during the 2018 Ulster SFC final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ULSTER GAA HAVE announced ticket prices for the upcoming provincial football championship, with reductions confirmed in some instances.

The Ulster Council received criticism for raising ticket prices in 2018, which saw attendances drop by almost 30% from the previous year while gate receipts fell by 17.5%.

As part of the ‘Buy Early’ policy, pre-purchased stand tickets for first round and quarter-final games have been made available at £20/€25 – a 17% reduction.

There will also be reductions in open stand prices for the games in Kingspan Breffni and Brewster Park. The price of terrace tickets have been frozen for all games, in addition to ticket prices for the Ulster semi-finals and final. 

The provincial final cost fans £40 for a ticket purchased on the day last summer. 

“Ulster GAA has taken feedback from stakeholders on last year and felt that there was merit in separating ticket prices for first round/quarter-final games and semi-final games,” said Ulster provincial secretary Brian McAvoy. 

“We want to provide ticketing offers and options to as many of our loyal county supporters as possible.”

Concessions will be made available for senior citizens and students for all games, while Group Pass, Club Pass and Triple Play tickets are also on offer.

The Ulster SFC opens up with the clash between Tyrone and Derry at Healy Park on 12 May.

More information on ticket prices is available here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie