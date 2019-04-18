Reduced ticket prices announced for Ulster football championship

ULSTER GAA HAVE announced ticket prices for the upcoming provincial football championship, with reductions confirmed in some instances.

The Ulster Council received criticism for raising ticket prices in 2018, which saw attendances drop by almost 30% from the previous year while gate receipts fell by 17.5%.

As part of the ‘Buy Early’ policy, pre-purchased stand tickets for first round and quarter-final games have been made available at £20/€25 – a 17% reduction.

There will also be reductions in open stand prices for the games in Kingspan Breffni and Brewster Park. The price of terrace tickets have been frozen for all games, in addition to ticket prices for the Ulster semi-finals and final.

The provincial final cost fans £40 for a ticket purchased on the day last summer.

“Ulster GAA has taken feedback from stakeholders on last year and felt that there was merit in separating ticket prices for first round/quarter-final games and semi-final games,” said Ulster provincial secretary Brian McAvoy.

“We want to provide ticketing offers and options to as many of our loyal county supporters as possible.”

Concessions will be made available for senior citizens and students for all games, while Group Pass, Club Pass and Triple Play tickets are also on offer.

The Ulster SFC opens up with the clash between Tyrone and Derry at Healy Park on 12 May.

More information on ticket prices is available here.

