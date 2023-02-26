'To win both of our games in South Africa this season is something to be proud of'

ULSTER COACH DAN McFarland was beaming with pride after his team had beaten the Sharks at their own game at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

Ulster won 31-24 and scored three excellent maul tries as they bulled a Sharks pack used to getting their own way on their home turf.

“Our forwards were excellent,” McFarland said.

“Out forwards coach Roddy Grant was gnashing his teeth after our pack was subpar in the defeat to Glasgow (the week before). The hammer was put down at the beginning of the week and we ended up dominating the maul area in this game and that is what got us out in front.”

The coach added that his players were out on their feet in the Kings Park dressing room after the conditions took their toll.

“It was always going to be tough in humid conditions (in the Durban summer) that we are not used to and the lads found it physically draining,” McFarland said.

“Talking to the guys in the change room, they felt it was physically tougher than our away game against the Lions earlier this season in Johannesburg and that was at altitude and in full sunshine (it was overcast in Durban).

“So I am pleased with how we got stuck in and gave everything to get this win. South Africa is a tough place to come and to win both of our away games here this season is something to be proud of.”

McFarland praised the role played by his South African captain Duane Vermeulen.

“We were coming to a part of the world where he is very well known and he probably puts the fear of God into a lot of South Africans, so giving him the opportunity to captain the side made sense.

“And we saw today how good he is. This is a guy who not long ago made three massive plays against the All Blacks. That is what Duane does — he is the best mauler in the world and when the team needs an important play to be made, he is the one who will make it happen.

“He might not be the all singing, all dancing, carry 16 times a game player but, man, the influence he has on games is phenomenal.”