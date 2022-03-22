Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish internationals and Luke Marshall return as Ulster confirm South Africa touring squad

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Mar 2022, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,883 Views 5 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE INCLUDED their returning Irish international in the travelling squad for their upcoming games against the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls.

The squad travelled to Cape Town yesterday ahead of the upcoming URC games. There is positive news as Luke Marshall has reintegrated into full team training and is available for selection again following the knee injury he sustained in November 2020.

Dan McFarland has been able to recall Rob Herring, Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Mike Lowry and James Hume as well. 

Prop Tom O’Toole has also reintegrated into full team training following the hamstring injury he suffered four weeks ago. Second row Sam Carter misses out after he tested positive for Covid-19. 

Saturday’s match against the Stormers takes place at the DHL Stadium with a 1.00pm Irish time kick-off.

Forwards: Alan O’Connor, Andy Warwick, Bradley Roberts, Callum Reid, Duane Vermeulen, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Greg Jones, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Treadwell, Marcus Rea, Marty Moore, Matty Rea, Mick Kearney, Nick Timoney, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Tom Stewart.

Backs: Ben Moxham, Billy Burns, Craig Gilroy, Dave Shanahan, Ethan McIlroy, Ian Madigan, James Hume, John Cooney, Luke Marshall, Michael Lowry, Nathan Doak, Rob Lyttle, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey.

 
Source: The42/SoundCloud

