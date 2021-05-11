BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Cooney and Treadwell ruled out of Ulster's trip to RDS

Scrum-half Cooney continues to recover from the neck injury he suffered against Leicester while lock Treadwell injured his ankle in training.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 May 2021, 9:25 PM
13 minutes ago 220 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5434778
Ulster's John Cooney exiting injured against Leicester during the Challenge Cup semi-final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ulster's John Cooney exiting injured against Leicester during the Challenge Cup semi-final.
Ulster's John Cooney exiting injured against Leicester during the Challenge Cup semi-final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOHN COONEY AND Kieran Treadwell have been ruled out of the northern province’s visit to the RDS to face Leinster on Friday night (eir Sport, 8:15pm).

Scrum-half Cooney sustained a neck injury in Ulster’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leicester Tigers and remains an absentee, while lock Treadwell suffered an ankle injury in training and has joined Dan McFarland’s injury list ahead of the Rainbow Cup fixture in Dublin.

Ulster have also confirmed that back row Marcus Rea suffered a concussion in the defeat at Munster last Friday night and will follow return-to-play protocols.

Meanwhile, Jimmy O’Brien and Caelan Doris should be in contention for Leinster this weekend. As of Monday, Jamison Gibson-Park’s hamstring injury is still being managed and the scrum-half will be further assessed during the week ahead of selection.

Lion-to-be Jack Conan, who went off for a HIA in Leinster’s victory over Connacht on Saturday, will follow graduated return-to-play protocols this week while Ciarán Frawley, who injured both his shoulder and his hamstring in the same game, is definitively ruled out for Friday night. Leinster said on Monday that further assessment of Frawley’s injuries is still required.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie