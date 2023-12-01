Ulster rocked by injury woes ahead of Edinburgh contest

THE ULSTER RUGBY Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Round 7 fixture against Edinburgh Rugby at Kingspan Stadium.

Iain Henderson (hip) and Luke Marshall (shoulder) both sustained injuries in last weekend’s game against Glasgow Warriors, and are unavailable for selection this week. Jake Flannery (groin) was injured during the warm-up for the same game, and he too is unavailable for this week’s URC game against Edinburgh.

Rob Herring is also on the current injury list due to a calf injury that he suffered in training last week.

Other players currently unavailable for selection are Ethan McIlroy (facial fracture and concussion), Sean Reffell (ankle), Angus Curtis (concussion), James McCormick (shoulder), Marcus Rea (elbow), Callum Reid (back), Michael Lowry (hip), and David McCann (ankle).

The following players have now re-integrated into team training following recent injury and their fitness for selection has been monitored through this week: Dave Ewers (hip), Nick Timoney (knee), Stewart Moore (hamstring), Jude Postlethwaite (shoulder), Greg Jones (shoulder), and John Andrew (neck).