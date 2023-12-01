Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Iain Henderson.
Crocked

Ulster rocked by injury woes ahead of Edinburgh contest

Dan McFarland’s squad once again significantly weakened by absence of Henderson, Marshall, Flannery and Herring.
1.2k
1
1 hour ago

THE ULSTER RUGBY Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Round 7 fixture against Edinburgh Rugby at Kingspan Stadium.

Iain Henderson (hip) and Luke Marshall (shoulder) both sustained injuries in last weekend’s game against Glasgow Warriors, and are unavailable for selection this week. Jake Flannery (groin) was injured during the warm-up for the same game, and he too is unavailable for this week’s URC game against Edinburgh.

Rob Herring is also on the current injury list due to a calf injury that he suffered in training last week.

Other players currently unavailable for selection are Ethan McIlroy (facial fracture and concussion), Sean Reffell (ankle), Angus Curtis (concussion), James McCormick (shoulder), Marcus Rea (elbow), Callum Reid (back), Michael Lowry (hip), and David McCann (ankle).

The following players have now re-integrated into team training following recent injury and their fitness for selection has been monitored through this week: Dave Ewers (hip), Nick Timoney (knee), Stewart Moore (hamstring), Jude Postlethwaite (shoulder), Greg Jones (shoulder), and John Andrew (neck).

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     