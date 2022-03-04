'I think I’ve picked up where I left off' - McCloskey optimistic after three hamstring tears

HE HAD HOPED to be back in time for Ulster’s final two European pool matches against Northampton and Clermont, the perfect run-in for the Six Nations, but as the games neared, Stuart McCloskey knew he had been a little optimistic with his timeline.

A torn hamstring against the Saints in their first game at Kingspan Stadium in December was the culprit, the centre hobbling off and then confirmed the following week to be out for “a number of weeks”. Privately, McCloskey hoped it would be only three or four. In the end, it proved to be six.

It wasn’t his own fault that he was optimistic with his rehab, nor was it down to a misdiagnosis by the Ulster medical team. Rather, it was a rare third hamstring tear that caused the setback, meaning there was never any chance he would be back in time to play any part in January.

The initial stages of it weren’t so bad given that he actually wasn’t missing any rugby, what with Ulster’s games against Connacht and Leinster being postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad. But then the trip to Thomond Park to face Munster went ahead, and the two Euro games passed him by.

At that stage he knew he wasn’t in Andy Farrell’s plans for the Six Nations. The only consolation is that he has a full run with Ulster during the international window in which to prove himself for the tour to New Zealand in the summer.

“I’m getting there, I’m pretty much there now. I was struggling there for the last couple of games but I still thought it went alright,” explains the 29-year-old of his injury situation.

“The first one was real niggly and it felt like I could have played that week and it ended up being three weeks. But the second one, it takes the momentum out a bit.

“I thought we were going really well as a team – not that it had an effect, me not being there, I think we won every missed game apart from that Munster game away. But on a personal note it’s crap, you miss out on those games which count towards selection for Six Nations and then there was (trying to maintain) my form throughout the year.

“But I think I’ve picked up basically where I left off and I played well the last couple of weeks, so I’ll hopefully keep on towards the end of the year.

“It’s been a bit stop-start for me this year, two hamstring injuries in different hamstrings. I think I’ve played pretty well and been in good form, so hopefully I can string that together over the 10 or 15 games we have left and hopefully get to finals with Ulster and maybe win something and maybe push on for that summer tour.”

Indeed, being omitted the Six Nations squad hasn’t deterred McCloskey from his desire to still be involved in the international set-up moving forward and add to the six caps he has already won.

He’ll be with Ulster until 2025 at least having signed a new three-year deal earlier this season, ending whispers that he was being tempted abroad by a couple of French sides who would have been attracted by his physical brand of rugby from inside centre, taking him beyond next year’s World Cup.

Indeed, if he has his way then McCloskey will be in France next year, although not for club duty but instead on international duty.

“I haven’t thought about it much. I’m 29 now and signed for another three years, so I’ll be 32 or 33 and I still think I have it in me to play a bit longer. But who knows,” says the Bangor man.

“Personal goals, I’d like to get back in there for the next World Cup and obviously try to get as many caps here, and I know 150 is coming up and touch wood I’ll push on and get as many as I can. That’s always a personal goal for me.”

As is silverware. It’s a well worn question by now that Ulster are still awaiting a first trophy since 2006 but, given where they have positioned themselves both in the United Rugby Championship and Heineken Champions Cup, it is worth mentioning again that they look well-placed to at least come close to ending that drought.

In Europe, defending champions Toulouse await in the last-16, but Ulster have the benefit of home advantage in the second leg next month. Domestically, Ulster can leapfrog Leinster back into top spot in the URC if they can beat Cardiff at Kingspan Stadium this evening (7.35pm).

McCloskey, though, knows that nothing is won until it’s won. He was part of the team that threw away a home final in the Pro12, as it was then, back in 2015 when they surrendered a late lead at Glasgow Warriors in the semi-final, while he has fresh memories of their Pro14 final loss to Leinster in 2020 and the disappointment of their Challenge Cup run last year.

“That (2015 team) was a pretty good team so, yeah, it’s definitely up there as one of the best teams I’ve been involved in in the last ten years,” he says of this year’s side.

“I think we’re just trying to get to the quarter-finals and semi-finals first and then work from there. We’ve put ourselves in a pretty good spot and if we get a home draw we’ll be pretty tough to beat, it will be tough for anybody to beat us.

“I can’t really put a finger on it but squad depth is probably better than it’s ever been, that’s one thing when it comes to the end of the year and guys have been injured we’ve maybe dropped off in years gone by, but I think at the minute when somebody drops out the next person up has put in really great performances.

“That really helps towards the end of the year when guys get injured.”

ULSTER

15. Stewart Moore; 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Ben Moxham; 10. Billy Burns, 9. Nathan Doak; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. John Andrew, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O’Connor, 5. Iain Henderson (captain); 6. Jordi Murphy, 7. Marcus Rea, 8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements: 16. Tom Stewart, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Duane Vermeuelen, 21. John Cooney, 22. Ian Madigan, 23. Aaron Sexton.

CARDIFF

15. Hallam Amos; 14. Owen Lane, 13. Rey Lee-Lo, 12. Willis Halaholo, 11. Aled Summerhill; 10. Jarrod Evans, 9. Lloyd Williams; 1. Brad Thyer, 2. Kirby Myhill, 3. Dmitri Arhip; 4. Josh Turnbull (captain), 5. Matthew Screech; 6. Ellis Jenkins, 7. Josh Navidi, 8. James Botham.

Replacements: 16. Keiron Assiratti, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Will Davies-King, 19. Teddy Williams, 20. James Ratti, 21. Jamie Hill, 22. Ben Thomas, 23. Matthew Morgan.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

