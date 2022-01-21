Membership : Access or Sign Up
No Henderson, Stockdale or McCloskey - but Ulster still name strong side for Clermont test

Stewart Moore also misses out after last week’s win over Northampton while John Cooney and Will Addison are further absentees.

By Garry Doyle Friday 21 Jan 2022, 1:02 PM
Lowry has emerged as major star for Ulster.
ULSTER HAVE NAMED their side for tomorrow’s Champions Cup game against ASM Clermont Auvergne at Kingspan Stadium (5.30pm kick-off, BT Sport).

Eric O’Sullivan is one of two changes to the starting XV that defeated Northampton Saints last Sunday and booked Ulster’s place in the last 16. The loosehead comes in alongside Rob Herring at hooker and Marty Moore at tighthead.

Alan O’Connor will skipper the side and partners Kieran Treadwell in the second row. Marcus Rea has retained his starting berth at blindside flanker, as have Nick Timoney at openside and Duane Vermeulen at No8.

Mike Lowry is named at full-back alongside Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy on the wings. Angus Curtis comes in to start at centre alongside James Hume. Nathan Doak and Billy Burns will form the half-back pairing.

Brad Roberts, Jack McGrath, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter and Greg Jones will provide forward cover off the bench, with David Shanahan, Ben Moxham and Craig Gilroy named as back line replacements.

Ulster

Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Angus Curtis, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Kieran Treadwell, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Jack McGrath, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Ben Moxham, Craig Gilroy.

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

