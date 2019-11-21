McFarland makes changes to Ulster team for visit of Clermont

DAN McFARLAND HAS made four changes to the Ulster team that pulled off a thrilling defeat of Bath last weekend for Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against Clermont Auvergne [KO 7.45pm, BT Sport 2].
Louis Ludik comes in on the right wing to join Will Addison and Jacob Stockdale in the back three, with the remaining three changes all coming in the pack.
Eric O’Sullivan is named at loosehead, partnering Rob Herring and Marty Moore in the front row, while Alan O’Connor is promoted to the second row alongside Iain Henderson, who captains the province in Belfast for the first time since being named club captain.
Sean Reidy returns to start at blindside flanker, with Jordi Murphy at openside and Marcell Coetzee at number eight.
Meanwhile Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall continue at midfield, while Billy Burns and John Cooney form the half-back partnership once again.
Clermont are currently sixth in the Top14 having won five games from nine, and made a winning start to their Champions Cup campaign with a 53-21 defeat of Harlequins last weekend.
The French side have named scrum-half Morgan Parra and out-half Camille Lopez on the bench.
Ulster
15. Will Addison
14. Louis Ludik
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10 Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Kyle McCall
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Nick Timoney
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Craig Gilroy
Clermont
15. Nick Abendanon
14. Peter Betham
13. Isaiah Toeava
12. George Moala
11. Alivereti Raka
10. Jake McIntyre
9. Greig Laidlaw
1. Etienne Falgoux
2. John Ulugia
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Paul Jedrasiak
5. Sitaleki Timani
6. Peceli Yato
7. Arthur Iturria
8. Fritz Lee (captain)
Replacements:
16. Mike Tadjer
17. Loni Uhila
18. Davit Zirakashvili
19. Thibault Lanen
20. Lucas Dessaigne
21. Morgan Parra
22. Camille Lopez
23. Apisai Naqalevu
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (2)