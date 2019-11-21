McFarland makes changes to Ulster team for visit of Clermont

DAN McFARLAND HAS made four changes to the Ulster team that pulled off a thrilling defeat of Bath last weekend for Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against Clermont Auvergne [KO 7.45pm, BT Sport 2].

Louis Ludik comes in on the right wing to join Will Addison and Jacob Stockdale in the back three, with the remaining three changes all coming in the pack.

Eric O’Sullivan is named at loosehead, partnering Rob Herring and Marty Moore in the front row, while Alan O’Connor is promoted to the second row alongside Iain Henderson, who captains the province in Belfast for the first time since being named club captain.

Sean Reidy returns to start at blindside flanker, with Jordi Murphy at openside and Marcell Coetzee at number eight.

Meanwhile Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall continue at midfield, while Billy Burns and John Cooney form the half-back partnership once again.

Clermont are currently sixth in the Top14 having won five games from nine, and made a winning start to their Champions Cup campaign with a 53-21 defeat of Harlequins last weekend.

The French side have named scrum-half Morgan Parra and out-half Camille Lopez on the bench.

Ulster

15. Will Addison

14. Louis Ludik

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10 Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Kyle McCall

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Nick Timoney

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23. Craig Gilroy

Clermont

15. Nick Abendanon

14. Peter Betham

13. Isaiah Toeava

12. George Moala

11. Alivereti Raka

10. Jake McIntyre

9. Greig Laidlaw

1. Etienne Falgoux

2. John Ulugia

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Paul Jedrasiak

5. Sitaleki Timani

6. Peceli Yato

7. Arthur Iturria

8. Fritz Lee (captain)

Replacements:

16. Mike Tadjer

17. Loni Uhila

18. Davit Zirakashvili

19. Thibault Lanen

20. Lucas Dessaigne

21. Morgan Parra

22. Camille Lopez

23. Apisai Naqalevu

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!