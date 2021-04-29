BE PART OF THE TEAM

Five changes as Ulster name team for Challenge Cup semi-final

Dan McFarland’s side face Leicester Tigers tomorrow night as they aim to take a step closer to ending a 15-year trophy drought.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 12:20 PM
17 minutes ago 563 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5423396
File photo of Jacob Stockdale.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAN MCFARLAND HAS made five changes to the Ulster team that lost to Connacht last weekend for tomorrow’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Leicester Tigers. [KO 8pm; Live BT Sport].

Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore return to the starting front row, with Alan O’Connor returning to the second row and Jordi Murphy recalled in the back row. The only change among the backs sees Stuart McCloskey return at centre. 

Jacob Stockdale continues at full-back, with Ethan McIlroy and Robert Baloucoune on the wings. John Cooney and Billy Burns form the half-balk partnership, while Iain Henderson captains the side. 

Will Addison is included among the replacements. 

Ulster Team (vs Leicester) 

Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Matty Rea, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Michael Lowry, Will Addison.

The42 Team

