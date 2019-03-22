This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coetzee back from injury as Ulster bid to ramp up for Europe against Kings

John Cooney is set to feature as a replacement after performing well off the bench during Ireland’s Six Nations.

By Sean Farrell Friday 22 Mar 2019, 12:14 PM
File photo: Marcell Coetzee.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has been able to recall back row Marcell Coetzee for tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with the Southern Kings (kick-off 17.30, eir Sport).

The powerful South African has not featured for Ulster since January’s Heineken Champions Cup win away to Leicester, but will hope to get match fit ahead of the quarter-final clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

U20 Grand Slam-winner Angus Kernohan and senior international John Cooney are among the replacements for the northern province.

Along with Coetzee, Matty Rea, Ian Nagle and Andy Warwick are given starting berths with Dave Shanahan slotting in alongside Billy Burns at half-back while Darren Cave and Stuart McCloskey man the midfield.

Ulster (v Kings)

15. Louis Ludik
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Billy Burns
9. Dave D Shanahan

1. Andy Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Ian Nagle
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Andrew
17. Wiehahn Herbst
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Clive Ross
21. John Cooney
22. Mike Lowry
23. Angus Kernohan

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

