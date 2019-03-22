Coetzee back from injury as Ulster bid to ramp up for Europe against Kings

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has been able to recall back row Marcell Coetzee for tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with the Southern Kings (kick-off 17.30, eir Sport).
The powerful South African has not featured for Ulster since January’s Heineken Champions Cup win away to Leicester, but will hope to get match fit ahead of the quarter-final clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.
U20 Grand Slam-winner Angus Kernohan and senior international John Cooney are among the replacements for the northern province.
Along with Coetzee, Matty Rea, Ian Nagle and Andy Warwick are given starting berths with Dave Shanahan slotting in alongside Billy Burns at half-back while Darren Cave and Stuart McCloskey man the midfield.
Ulster (v Kings)
15. Louis Ludik
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Billy Burns
9. Dave D Shanahan
1. Andy Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Ian Nagle
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Andrew
17. Wiehahn Herbst
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Clive Ross
21. John Cooney
22. Mike Lowry
23. Angus Kernohan
Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland's disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby's new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
