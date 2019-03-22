Coetzee back from injury as Ulster bid to ramp up for Europe against Kings

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has been able to recall back row Marcell Coetzee for tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with the Southern Kings (kick-off 17.30, eir Sport).

The powerful South African has not featured for Ulster since January’s Heineken Champions Cup win away to Leicester, but will hope to get match fit ahead of the quarter-final clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

U20 Grand Slam-winner Angus Kernohan and senior international John Cooney are among the replacements for the northern province.

Along with Coetzee, Matty Rea, Ian Nagle and Andy Warwick are given starting berths with Dave Shanahan slotting in alongside Billy Burns at half-back while Darren Cave and Stuart McCloskey man the midfield.

Ulster (v Kings)

15. Louis Ludik

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Darren Cave

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Billy Burns

9. Dave D Shanahan

1. Andy Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Ian Nagle

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Andrew

17. Wiehahn Herbst

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Clive Ross

21. John Cooney

22. Mike Lowry

23. Angus Kernohan

