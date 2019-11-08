This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 8 November, 2019
Stockdale and Murphy return for Ulster's trip to Munster

The starting XV sees seven changes to the side that beat Zebre last Friday.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Nov 2019, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,664 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4884182
Jacob Stockdale is set for his first Ulster appearance of the season against Munster.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Jacob Stockdale is set for his first Ulster appearance of the season against Munster.
Jacob Stockdale is set for his first Ulster appearance of the season against Munster.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS JORDI Murphy and Jacob Stockdale will make their first appearances of the season for Ulster’s trip to Munster on Saturday (kick-off 5:15pm).

In total, ahead of the Guinness PRO14 Round 6 clash at Thomond Park, the starting XV sees seven changes to the side that beat Zebre last Friday.

Matt Faddes reverts to fullback, with Stockdale and  Rob Lyttle on the wings.

Stuart McCloskey earns a recall, joining last week’s man-of-the-match, Luke Marshall, in the centre.

Angus Curtis is set for his first appearance of the season at out-half, while he is joined by scrum-half John Cooney, who made a landmark 50th appearance against Zebre.

At tighthead, Marty Moore is among four changes in the forward line. He is joined by Jack McGrath and captain Rob Herring in the front row.

Sam Carter returns to accompany Alan O’Connor in the second row.

Meanwhile, alongside Murphy,  Sean Reidy features at blindside, while Nick Timoney will switch to number eight in the back row.

Ulster (vs Munster)

15. Matt Faddes
14. Rob Lyttle
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Angus Curtis
9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Sam Carter
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Robert Baloucoune.

