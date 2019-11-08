Stockdale and Murphy return for Ulster's trip to Munster

Jacob Stockdale is set for his first Ulster appearance of the season against Munster.

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS JORDI Murphy and Jacob Stockdale will make their first appearances of the season for Ulster’s trip to Munster on Saturday (kick-off 5:15pm).

In total, ahead of the Guinness PRO14 Round 6 clash at Thomond Park, the starting XV sees seven changes to the side that beat Zebre last Friday.

Matt Faddes reverts to fullback, with Stockdale and Rob Lyttle on the wings.

Stuart McCloskey earns a recall, joining last week’s man-of-the-match, Luke Marshall, in the centre.

Angus Curtis is set for his first appearance of the season at out-half, while he is joined by scrum-half John Cooney, who made a landmark 50th appearance against Zebre.

At tighthead, Marty Moore is among four changes in the forward line. He is joined by Jack McGrath and captain Rob Herring in the front row.

Sam Carter returns to accompany Alan O’Connor in the second row.

Meanwhile, alongside Murphy, Sean Reidy features at blindside, while Nick Timoney will switch to number eight in the back row.

Ulster (vs Munster)

15. Matt Faddes

14. Rob Lyttle

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Angus Curtis

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Sam Carter

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Robert Baloucoune.

