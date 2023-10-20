Ulster name Stewart as captain for URC opener against Zebre

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
ULSTER HAVE APPOINTED 22-year-old Tom Stewart as their captain as they travel to Italy to face Zebre Parma in Round 1 (2pm in Viaplay).
Last year Stewart had a record-breaking URC campaign in which he scored sixteen tries across last season. He was also the captain in their recent history-making friendly match against Glasgow Warriors in Kingspan Breffni in Cavan.
Either side of hooker Stewart will be Andy Warwick at loosehead and tighthead prop, Greg McGrath who has been rewarded after his good form with a short-term contract with the province.
Most recently playing for Jersey Reds, the versatile prop can play on both sides of the scrum and will continue in the months ahead to bulk-up Ulster’s options in the front row, with injury and the Rugby World Cup set to continue to impact selection for the opening rounds of the new campaign.
McFarland has opted for experience in the second row, with Matty Rea partnered by Ireland international, Kieran Treadwell.
New signing, Dave Ewers, makes his first competitive start for Ulster, and is joined in a powerful back row by Ulster Rugby Academy products, Marcus Rea and David McCann, who start as blindside flanker and number eight respectively.
The youthful out-half partnership consists of scrum-half Nathan Doak and Jake Flannery at fly-half. Both players made their first competitive starts for Ulster against Zebre Parma.
Angus Curtis returns to Ulster’s starting lineup at inside centre, where he is partnered by James Hume.
Jacob Stockdale starts on the left wing, following his involvement in the Ireland Rugby World Cup training camp and warm-up games against Italy and Samoa.
Michael Lowry starts at right wing, in a change-up after starting much of last season at full-back, with the Academy graduate hoping to showcase his electric speed on the wing.
Will Addison hits another milestone in his comeback from a long-term injury, with a first competitive start since 2021, as he is named at full-back.
McFarland opts for a 5:3 split on the bench, as John Andrew, Callum Reid, James French, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Dave Shanahan, Billy Burns and Stewart Moore are named as the replacements.
Ulster:
- 15 Will Addison
- 14 Michael Lowry
- 13 James Hume
- 12 Angus Curtis
- 11 Jacob Stockdale
- 10 Jake Flannery
- 9 Nathan Doak
- 1 Andy Warwick
- 2 Tom Stewart (C)
- 3 Greg McGrath
- 4 Matty Rea
- 5 Kieran Treadwell
- 6 Dave Ewers
- 7 Marcus Rea
- 8 David McCann
Replacements:
- John Andrew
- Callum Reid
- James French
- Cormac Izuchukwu
- Nick Timoney
- Dave Shanahan
- Billy Burns
- Stewart Moore