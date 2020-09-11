Iain Henderson returns with Cooney on the bench as Ulster name team for Pro14 final

ULSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return of Iain Henderson to their starting XV for Saturday’s Pro14 final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium [KO7.35pm, TG4.]

It will be Henderson’s first start since the resumption, while John Cooney is surprisingly dropped to the bench with Alby Mathewson, once of Munster, picked at scrum-half instead. It is Mathewson’s first start for Ulster, and he is partnered at half-back by Billy Burns.

So in spite of his last-gasp heroics in the semi-final win over Edinburgh, Ian Madigan must also settle for a place on the bench.

That Henderson is fit is a major surprise: he had been expected to be out until October with a hip injury.

Henderson is partnered in the second-row by Alan O’Connor, with Sean Reidy brought into the team at openside flanker. Matthew Rea remains at blindside, with Marcell Coetzee at number eight. The front row of Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole remains unchanged.

Jacob Stockdale moves to the left wing, with Michael Lowry at full-back and Rob Lyttle on the right. Stuart McCloskey is partnered by James Hume in midfield.

It’s a six/two split on the bench for Dan McFarland, with Cooney and Madigan the only backs among the replacements.

Ulster

Michael Lowry; Rob Lyttle; James Hume, Stuart McCloskey; Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, Alby Mathewson; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (captain); Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Nick Timoney.