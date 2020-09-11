This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 11 September 2020
Advertisement

Iain Henderson returns with Cooney on the bench as Ulster name team for Pro14 final

Dan McFarland has made a couple of surprise calls ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Sep 2020, 12:18 PM
10 minutes ago 481 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5202027
Iain Henderson is fit to start tomorrow's Pro14 final.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Iain Henderson is fit to start tomorrow's Pro14 final.
Iain Henderson is fit to start tomorrow's Pro14 final.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return of Iain Henderson to their starting XV for Saturday’s Pro14 final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium [KO7.35pm, TG4.]

It will be Henderson’s first start since the resumption, while John Cooney is surprisingly dropped to the bench with Alby Mathewson, once of Munster, picked at scrum-half instead. It is Mathewson’s first start for Ulster, and he is partnered at half-back by Billy Burns. 

So in spite of his last-gasp heroics in the semi-final win over Edinburgh, Ian Madigan must also settle for a place on the bench. 

That Henderson is fit is a major surprise: he had been expected to be out until October with a hip injury. 

Henderson is partnered in the second-row by Alan O’Connor, with Sean Reidy brought into the team at openside flanker. Matthew Rea remains at blindside, with Marcell Coetzee at number eight. The front row of Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole remains unchanged. 

Jacob Stockdale moves to the left wing, with Michael Lowry at full-back and Rob Lyttle on the right. Stuart McCloskey is partnered by James Hume in midfield. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It’s a six/two split on the bench for Dan McFarland, with Cooney and Madigan the only backs among the replacements. 

Ulster 

Michael Lowry; Rob Lyttle; James Hume, Stuart McCloskey; Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, Alby Mathewson; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (captain); Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Nick Timoney.

 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie