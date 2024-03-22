Richie Murphy opts for 6:2 bench split in his first Ulster team selection

RICHIE MURPHY HAS made his first team selection as Ulster’s interim head coach, and has opted for a 6:2 bench split, for the province’s URC match against the Sharks at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park stadium (KO 1pm: Viaplay, urc.tv, BBC Radio Ulster).

Iain Henderson captains the side on his return from Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, as he lines-up at lock alongside Kieran Treadwell, who starts for the first time since sustaining a rib injury against Harlequins in January.

In the front row, Murphy selects Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff, hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole.

Harry Sheridan starts at blindside flanker, with David McCann starting on the openside. Nick Timoney plays at No 8 to complete the back row.

John Cooney and Munster-bound Billy Burns form the half-back partnership.

Mike Lowry and Ethan McIlroy start on the left and right wings.

Stuart McCloskey returns to the team’s starting line-up after his Ireland duties as he pairs up with James Hume, who captained his province for their win against Dragons.

Will Addison completes the starting XV at full-back.

Murphy opts for a bench with a 6:2 split.

John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Scott Wilson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea and Sean Reffell provide forwards options, while Nathan Doak, Jude Postlethwaite cover back options.

Ulster:

15 Will Addison

14 Ethan McIlroy

13 James Hume

12 Stuart McCloskey

11 Mike Lowry

10 Billy Burns

9 John Cooney

1 Steven Kitshoff

2 Tom Stewart

3 Tom O’Toole

4 Kieran Treadwell

5 Iain Henderson (capt)

6 Harry Sheridan

7 David McCann

8 Nick Timoney

Subs:

John Andrew

Andrew Warwick

Scott Wilson

Cormac Izuchukwu

Matty Rea

Nathan Doak

Jude Postlethwaite

Sean Reffell

Sharks:

15 Aphelele Fassi,

14 Eduan Keyter

13 Lukhanyo Am (capt)

12 Ethan Hooker

11 Makazole Mapimpi

10 Siya Masuka

9 Jaden Hendrikse

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Hanro Jacobs

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. Phepsi Buthelezi

7. Vincent Tshituka

8. George Cronje

Subs:

Kerron van Vuuren

Ox Nche

Vincent Koch

Corne Rahl

Jeandre Labuschagne

Cameron Wright

Curwin Bosch

Francois Venter

Ref: Ben Whitehouse