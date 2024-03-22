Advertisement
Richie Murphy. Ben Brady/INPHO
Team news

Richie Murphy opts for 6:2 bench split in his first Ulster team selection

Iain Henderson returns from Ireland duty to captain the side against Sharks.
28 minutes ago

RICHIE MURPHY HAS made his first team selection as Ulster’s interim head coach, and has opted for a 6:2 bench split, for the province’s URC match against the Sharks at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park stadium (KO 1pm: Viaplay, urc.tv, BBC Radio Ulster).

Iain Henderson captains the side on his return from Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, as he lines-up at lock alongside Kieran Treadwell, who starts for the first time since sustaining a rib injury against Harlequins in January.

In the front row, Murphy selects Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff, hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole.

Harry Sheridan starts at blindside flanker, with David McCann starting on the openside. Nick Timoney plays at No 8 to complete the back row.

John Cooney and Munster-bound Billy Burns form the half-back partnership.

Mike Lowry and Ethan McIlroy start on the left and right wings.

Stuart McCloskey returns to the team’s starting line-up after his Ireland duties as he pairs up with James Hume, who captained his province for their win against Dragons.

Will Addison completes the starting XV at full-back.

Murphy opts for a bench with a 6:2 split.

John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Scott Wilson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea and Sean Reffell provide forwards options, while Nathan Doak, Jude Postlethwaite cover back options.

  

Ulster:  

  • 15 Will Addison
  • 14 Ethan McIlroy
  • 13 James Hume
  • 12 Stuart McCloskey
  • 11 Mike Lowry
  • 10 Billy Burns
  • 9 John Cooney

 

  • 1 Steven Kitshoff
  • 2 Tom Stewart
  • 3 Tom O’Toole
  • 4 Kieran Treadwell
  • 5 Iain Henderson (capt)
  • 6 Harry Sheridan
  • 7 David McCann
  • 8 Nick Timoney

 

Subs: 

  • John Andrew 
  • Andrew Warwick
  • Scott Wilson
  • Cormac Izuchukwu
  • Matty Rea
  • Nathan Doak
  • Jude Postlethwaite
  • Sean Reffell

 

Sharks: 

  • 15 Aphelele Fassi,
  • 14 Eduan Keyter
  • 13 Lukhanyo Am (capt)
  • 12 Ethan Hooker
  • 11 Makazole Mapimpi
  • 10 Siya Masuka
  • 9 Jaden Hendrikse

 

  • 1. Ntuthuko Mchunu
  • 2. Bongi Mbonambi
  • 3. Hanro Jacobs
  • 4. Eben Etzebeth
  • 5. Gerbrandt Grobler
  • 6. Phepsi Buthelezi
  • 7. Vincent Tshituka
  • 8. George Cronje

 

Subs: 

  • Kerron van Vuuren
  • Ox Nche
  • Vincent Koch
  • Corne Rahl
  • Jeandre Labuschagne
  • Cameron Wright
  • Curwin Bosch
  • Francois Venter

 

Ref: Ben Whitehouse 

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
