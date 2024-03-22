Richie Murphy opts for 6:2 bench split in his first Ulster team selection

RICHIE MURPHY HAS made his first team selection as Ulster’s interim head coach, and has opted for a 6:2 bench split, for the province’s URC match against the Sharks at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park stadium (KO 1pm: Viaplay, urc.tv, BBC Radio Ulster).
Iain Henderson captains the side on his return from Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, as he lines-up at lock alongside Kieran Treadwell, who starts for the first time since sustaining a rib injury against Harlequins in January.
In the front row, Murphy selects Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff, hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole.
Your Ulster team to face @SharksRugby in Durban tomorrow afternoon 👊🇿🇦— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 22, 2024
pic.twitter.com/CJnFsEOsQN
Harry Sheridan starts at blindside flanker, with David McCann starting on the openside. Nick Timoney plays at No 8 to complete the back row.
John Cooney and Munster-bound Billy Burns form the half-back partnership.
Mike Lowry and Ethan McIlroy start on the left and right wings.
Stuart McCloskey returns to the team’s starting line-up after his Ireland duties as he pairs up with James Hume, who captained his province for their win against Dragons.
Will Addison completes the starting XV at full-back.
Murphy opts for a bench with a 6:2 split.
John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Scott Wilson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea and Sean Reffell provide forwards options, while Nathan Doak, Jude Postlethwaite cover back options.
Ulster:
- 15 Will Addison
- 14 Ethan McIlroy
- 13 James Hume
- 12 Stuart McCloskey
- 11 Mike Lowry
- 10 Billy Burns
- 9 John Cooney
- 1 Steven Kitshoff
- 2 Tom Stewart
- 3 Tom O’Toole
- 4 Kieran Treadwell
- 5 Iain Henderson (capt)
- 6 Harry Sheridan
- 7 David McCann
- 8 Nick Timoney
Subs:
- John Andrew
- Andrew Warwick
- Scott Wilson
- Cormac Izuchukwu
- Matty Rea
- Nathan Doak
- Jude Postlethwaite
- Sean Reffell
Sharks:
- 15 Aphelele Fassi,
- 14 Eduan Keyter
- 13 Lukhanyo Am (capt)
- 12 Ethan Hooker
- 11 Makazole Mapimpi
- 10 Siya Masuka
- 9 Jaden Hendrikse
- 1. Ntuthuko Mchunu
- 2. Bongi Mbonambi
- 3. Hanro Jacobs
- 4. Eben Etzebeth
- 5. Gerbrandt Grobler
- 6. Phepsi Buthelezi
- 7. Vincent Tshituka
- 8. George Cronje
Subs:
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Ox Nche
- Vincent Koch
- Corne Rahl
- Jeandre Labuschagne
- Cameron Wright
- Curwin Bosch
- Francois Venter
Ref: Ben Whitehouse