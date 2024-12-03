John Cooney ruled out of Ulster's trip to Toulouse

ULSTER WILL BE without scrum-half John Cooney for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.

Ulster kick off their European campaign away to the French giants on Sunday afternoon, but will be without Cooney, who has picked up a hamstring injury in last Friday’s defeat to Leinster.

Also absent is Ben Moxham, who suffered a significant knee injury in the same game. He will see a surgeon next week and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ulster hope Zac Ward will re-integrate with the first team this week following concussion, and will thus be available to face Toulouse.

The province meanwhile say their players recently involved with Ireland will be available to face Toulouse, meaning Jacob Stockdale may be fit to play this weekend in spite of being forced off against Fiji with a hamstring injury.

Ulster’s other returning Irish internationals include Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Tom O’Toole, and Stuart McCloskey.