Girl (13) who died following crash at motor racing event in Cork named locally

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl who died in a crash at a racing competition in Co Cork yesterday has been named locally as Lauren O’Brien.
The event, which was organised by Autograss Racing Club in Cork, was taking place at Castletown-Kinneigh track in Enniskeane.
Lauren, from Knockane, Terelton, attended secondary school in Macroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday afternoon.
A garda investigation was launched after the crash, which took place around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.
Lauren’s car went out of control and crashed into a barrier at the track. Gardaí and paramedics quickly arrived at the scene yesterday.
A postmortem examination will take place at Cork University Hospital.
Other young people who were taking part in the heat in which Lauren died were deeply upset by what had occurred. Large numbers of spectators also witnessed the accident. Gardaí have started taking statements from people who saw the accident unfold.
The scene was preserved for a technical examination. The Coroner was notified of the death and a family liaison office will also be appointed to assist the family.
Racing got underway at 11am yesterday morning and was immediately suspended when the accident happened. It was to involve male, female and junior events.
Irish Racing driver Hanna Celsie posted on social media that she was saddened to hear of the death of the teenager: “My heart goes out to the family and friends of this young talented girl who sadly past away yesterday after an accident, racing at an event put on by Cork Autograss Racing Club. RIP.”
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident and have asked for any camera footage to be sent to investigators in Bandon. Anyone who may have camera footage is asked not to distribute or post it to social media.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. The death is being treated as a tragic accident.
Cork Autograss was formed in 1998 from the West Cork Hotrod club. The club races from Castletown Kennnigh Track.
Autograss Racing is motor racing on loose surface track with anything from near road spec 1000cc hatchbacks to full space framed saloons with engines varying from large v8’s to twin bike powered and even the odd turbo diesel.
The sport caters for competitors from the age of twelve upwards.
