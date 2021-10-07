Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 7 October 2021
Herring set for 200th appearance as Ulster make two changes for Benetton battle

Sam Carter captains the northern province tomorrow night at Kingspan Stadium.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 1:20 PM
Ulster's Rob Herring with his daughter Milly.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND HOOKER ROB Herring will become the seventh Ulster player to reach the 200-appearance mark for the province this weekend, named to start against Benetton at Kingspan Stadium under Friday Night Lights [KO 7.35pm].

Dan McFarland has named Herring alongside Andrew Warwick and Tom O’Toole in the front row for tomorrow night’s clash, with Warwick’s inclusion one of two changes from the win over Zebre last weekend.

The 30-year-old Ballymena man replaces Eric O’Sullivan, with Sam Carter parachuted in to captain the side. The Australian comes in for Mick Kearney, and partners Alan O’Connor in the second row.

Otherwise, it’s as you were, with the back line that started last Saturday’s 36-3 win in Italy fully retained, and an interesting bench named as Ulster look to build on their winning start.

While some big names — listed below — remain absent, youngsters David McCann, Nathan Doak and Ethan McIlroy keep their places.

Benetton have also shown their hand, with former Pro14 top try-scorer Rhyno Smith making his first start at full-back for the side.

Like the northern province, Benetton have emerged victorious from their opening two games, seeing off Edinburgh by the minimum last weekend.

Ulster (v Benetton)

  • 15. Will Addison
  • 14. Craig Gilroy
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stewart Moore
  • 11. Ethan McIlroy
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. Nathan Doak
  • 1. Andrew Warwick
  • 2. Rob Herring
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Alan O’Connor
  • 5. Sam Carter – captain
  • 6. Matty Rea
  • 7. Nick Timoney
  • 8. David McCann.

Replacements:

  • 16. Brad Roberts
  • 17. Callum Reid
  • 18. Ross Kane
  • 19. Mick Kearney
  • 20. Sean Reidy
  • 21. David Shanahan
  • 22. Mike Lowry
  • 23. Ben Moxham.

Players not considered due to injury or unavailability:

Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, Cormac Izuchukwu, Dave O’Connor, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey, Luke Marshall, Rob Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, Rob Lyttle.

Benetton (v Ulster)

