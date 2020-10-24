Ulster name experienced pack for visit of Dragons as Madigan continues at 10

DAN MCFARLAND HAS picked an experienced pack for the visit of the Dragons to Kingspan Stadium tomorrow afternoon [KO 3pm, eir Sport].

The Ulster team features six changes from the win away to the Ospreys two weekends ago.

Ian Madigan continues to steer the ship from out-half as Bill Johnston and Michael Lowry provide back-up from the bench.

Rob Lyttle makes a move to fullback with Jacob Stockdale away on Ireland duty, with Louis Ludik and Matt Faddes on the wings, and Stewart Moore and James Hume are retained as the centre partnership.

John Cooney will be aiming to impress the Ireland coaching staff from scrum-half, while the Ulster team is captained by Sam Carter in the second row.

A back row of Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, and Marcell Coetzee has plenty of know-how, while Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, and Marty Moore are in the front row as Alan O’Connor partners Carter in the engine room.

Ulster (v Dragons):

15. Rob Lyttle

14. Matt Faddes

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Louis Ludik

10. Ian Madigan

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Sam Carter (captain)

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Kyle McCall

18. Ross Kane

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Nick Timoney

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23, Michael Lowry

Dragons:

15. Jonah Holmes

14. Jared Rosser

13. Adam Warren

12. Jack Dixon

11. Ashton Hewitt

10. Sam Davies

9. Rhodri Williams (captain)

1. Greg Bateman

2. Richard Hibbard

3. Lloyd Fairbrother

4. Joe Davies

5. Matthew Screech

6. Harrison Keddie

7. Taine Basham

8. Ollie Griffiths

Replacements:

16. Ellis Shipp

17. Brok Harris

18. Chris Coleman

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Ben Fry

21. Tavis Knoyle

22. Arwel Robson

23. Jamie Roberts

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].