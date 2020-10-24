BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ulster name experienced pack for visit of Dragons as Madigan continues at 10

Dan McFarland has made six changes to his team from the win away to Ospreys two weekends ago.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 12:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,946 Views 2 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

DAN MCFARLAND HAS picked an experienced pack for the visit of the Dragons to Kingspan Stadium tomorrow afternoon [KO 3pm, eir Sport].

The Ulster team features six changes from the win away to the Ospreys two weekends ago.

Ian Madigan continues to steer the ship from out-half as Bill Johnston and Michael Lowry provide back-up from the bench.

Rob Lyttle makes a move to fullback with Jacob Stockdale away on Ireland duty, with Louis Ludik and Matt Faddes on the wings, and Stewart Moore and James Hume are retained as the centre partnership. 

John Cooney will be aiming to impress the Ireland coaching staff from scrum-half, while the Ulster team is captained by Sam Carter in the second row.

A back row of Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, and Marcell Coetzee has plenty of know-how, while Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, and Marty Moore are in the front row as Alan O’Connor partners Carter in the engine room.

Ulster (v Dragons):

15. Rob Lyttle
14. Matt Faddes
13. James Hume
12. Stewart Moore
11. Louis Ludik
10. Ian Madigan
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. John Andrew
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Sam Carter (captain)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements: 

16. Adam McBurney
17. Kyle McCall
18. Ross Kane
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Nick Timoney
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23, Michael Lowry

Dragons:

15. Jonah Holmes
14. Jared Rosser
13. Adam Warren
12. Jack Dixon
11. Ashton Hewitt
10. Sam Davies
9. Rhodri Williams (captain)

1. Greg Bateman
2. Richard Hibbard
3. Lloyd Fairbrother
4. Joe Davies
5. Matthew Screech
6. Harrison Keddie
7. Taine Basham
8. Ollie Griffiths

Replacements: 

16. Ellis Shipp
17. Brok Harris
18. Chris Coleman
19. Joe Maksymiw
20. Ben Fry
21. Tavis Knoyle
22. Arwel Robson
23. Jamie Roberts

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Read next:

