Stockdale, Baloucoune, and Reidy return for Ulster's clash with Ospreys

ULSTER HAVE WELCOMED Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune, and Sean Reidy back from injury for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium [KO 8pm, eir Sport].
Ireland international Stockdale comes straight into the starting XV on the left wing after recovering from a knee injury, while Baloucoune is set for his first appearance of the season off the bench having overcome a long-term hamstring injury.
Back row Reidy is also included among the substitutes, but Ulster are without Marcell Coetzee after he suffered a thigh contusion in last weekend’s win over Glasgow. Greg Jones starts in the back row in place of Coetzee.
Stuart McCloskey has been released from Ireland camp to continue in the Ulster midfield, while Andrew Warwick comes in at tighthead prop as Jordi Murphy captains the side from the back row again.
Ulster:
15. Michael Lowry
14. Rob Lyttle
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Ian Madigan
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. John Andrew
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Greg Jones
7. Jordi Murphy (captain)
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Cormac Izuchukwu
20. Sean Reidy
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Matt Faddes
23. Robert Baloucoune
Ospreys:
15. Dan Evans
14. Keelan Giles
13. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
12. Keiran Williams
11. Luke Morgan
10. Stephen Myler
9. Rhys Webb (captain)
1.Gareth Thomas
2. Sam Parry
3. Tom Botha
4. Lloyd Ashley
5. Rhys Davies
6. Will Griffiths
7. Olly Cracknell
8. Morgan Morris
Replacements:
16. Ifan Phillips
17. Nicky Smith
18. Ma’afu Fia
19. Gareth Evans
20. Sam Cross
21. Shaun Venter
22. Joe Hawkins
23. Luke Price
Referee: Seán Gallagher [IRFU].
