Stockdale, Baloucoune, and Reidy return for Ulster's clash with Ospreys

ULSTER HAVE WELCOMED Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune, and Sean Reidy back from injury for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium [KO 8pm, eir Sport].

Ireland international Stockdale comes straight into the starting XV on the left wing after recovering from a knee injury, while Baloucoune is set for his first appearance of the season off the bench having overcome a long-term hamstring injury.

Back row Reidy is also included among the substitutes, but Ulster are without Marcell Coetzee after he suffered a thigh contusion in last weekend’s win over Glasgow. Greg Jones starts in the back row in place of Coetzee.

Stuart McCloskey has been released from Ireland camp to continue in the Ulster midfield, while Andrew Warwick comes in at tighthead prop as Jordi Murphy captains the side from the back row again.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Rob Lyttle

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Ian Madigan

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Greg Jones

7. Jordi Murphy (captain)

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Cormac Izuchukwu

20. Sean Reidy

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Matt Faddes

23. Robert Baloucoune

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans

14. Keelan Giles

13. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

12. Keiran Williams

11. Luke Morgan

10. Stephen Myler

9. Rhys Webb (captain)

1.Gareth Thomas

2. Sam Parry

3. Tom Botha

4. Lloyd Ashley

5. Rhys Davies

6. Will Griffiths

7. Olly Cracknell

8. Morgan Morris

Replacements:

16. Ifan Phillips

17. Nicky Smith

18. Ma’afu Fia

19. Gareth Evans

20. Sam Cross

21. Shaun Venter

22. Joe Hawkins

23. Luke Price

Referee: Seán Gallagher [IRFU].