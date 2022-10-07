Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 7 October 2022
Advertisement

Vermeulen returns at 8 for Ulster's URC clash with the Ospreys

Ian Madigan comes in at out-half as Ulster make nine changes to their starting XV.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 7 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM
14 minutes ago 262 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5886983
Vermeulen is back for Ulster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Vermeulen is back for Ulster.
Vermeulen is back for Ulster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has brought Springboks number eight Duane Vermeulen into his starting XV for tomorrow’s URC clash with the Ospreys in Belfast [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

The 36-year-old only recently returned from international duty in the Rugby Championship but comes straight back into the Ulster team as they bid to bounce back from last weekend’s home defeat to Leinster.

McFarland has made nine changes in total, with Jordi Murphy coming into the back row, Sam Carter starting in the second row, and an all-new front row of Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, and Marty Moore.

Former Ireland international Ian Madigan comes in at out-half, while Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy have been picked on the wings.

Alan O’Connor captains the Ulster team again, while 27-year-old lock Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, a summer signing from the French Pro D2, is set for his debut off the bench.

The Ospreys’ matchday 23 includes former Ulster academy second row Jack Regan.

Ulster:

  • 15. Michael Lowry
  • 14. Craig Gilroy
  • 13. Luke Marshall
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Rob Lyttle
  • 10. Ian Madigan
  • 9. John Cooney
  • 1. Eric O’Sullivan
  • 2. John Andrew
  • 3. Marty Moore
  • 4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
  • 5. Sam Carter
  • 6. Nick Timoney
  • 7. Jordi Murphy
  • 8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

  • 16. Declan Moore
  • 17. Andy Warwick
  • 18. Tom O’Toole
  • 19. Frank Bradshaw-Ryan
  • 20. Marcus Rea
  • 21. Dave Shanahan
  • 22. Billy Burns
  • 23. Aaron Sexton

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Ospreys:

  • 15. Max Nagy
  • 14. Luke Morgan
  • 13. Owen Watkin
  • 12. Michael Collins
  • 11. Keelan Giles
  • 10. Stephen Myler
  • 9. Reuben Morgan Williams
  • 1. Gareth Thomas
  • 2. Dewi Lake
  • 3. Tom Botha
  • 4. Rhys Davies
  • 5. Huw Sutton
  • 6. Will Griffiths
  • 7. Jac Morgan
  • 8. Dan Lydiate (captain)

Replacements:

  • 16. Scott Baldwin
  • 17. Nicky Smith
  • 18. Rhys Henry
  • 19. Jack Regan
  • 20. Morgan Morris
  • 21. Rhys Webb
  • 22. Jack Walsh
  • 23. Joe Hawkins

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie