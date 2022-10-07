Vermeulen returns at 8 for Ulster's URC clash with the Ospreys

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has brought Springboks number eight Duane Vermeulen into his starting XV for tomorrow’s URC clash with the Ospreys in Belfast [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

The 36-year-old only recently returned from international duty in the Rugby Championship but comes straight back into the Ulster team as they bid to bounce back from last weekend’s home defeat to Leinster.

McFarland has made nine changes in total, with Jordi Murphy coming into the back row, Sam Carter starting in the second row, and an all-new front row of Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, and Marty Moore.

Former Ireland international Ian Madigan comes in at out-half, while Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy have been picked on the wings.

Alan O’Connor captains the Ulster team again, while 27-year-old lock Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, a summer signing from the French Pro D2, is set for his debut off the bench.

The Ospreys’ matchday 23 includes former Ulster academy second row Jack Regan.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Ian Madigan

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Sam Carter

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Declan Moore

17. Andy Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Frank Bradshaw-Ryan

20. Marcus Rea

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Billy Burns

23. Aaron Sexton

Ospreys:

15. Max Nagy

14. Luke Morgan

13. Owen Watkin

12. Michael Collins

11. Keelan Giles

10. Stephen Myler

9. Reuben Morgan Williams

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Dewi Lake

3. Tom Botha

4. Rhys Davies

5. Huw Sutton

6. Will Griffiths

7. Jac Morgan

8. Dan Lydiate (captain)

Replacements:

16. Scott Baldwin

17. Nicky Smith

18. Rhys Henry

19. Jack Regan

20. Morgan Morris

21. Rhys Webb

22. Jack Walsh

23. Joe Hawkins

