Ulster lost 22-12 against the Sharks last weekend. Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag/INPHO
United Rugby Championship

Ulster blow as Henderson ruled out of Stormers clash

Ireland lock misses the second leg of Ulster’s South Africa double-header through illness.
1 hour ago

ULSTER CAPTAIN IAIN Henderson will miss Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash with the DHL Stormers through illness [kick-off 5.15pm, Premier Sports 1].

With his star lock absent, interim head coach Richie Murphy moves Harry Sheridan into the second row, and also makes four personnel changes to the team which lost to the Sharks in Durban last weekend.

Nathan Doak starts in place of the injured Billy Burns at out-half while Rob Baloucoune starts on the right wing — prompting a back-three reshuffle with Ethan McIlroy switching to the left side and Mike Lowry moving to full back.

Up front, hooker Rob Herring is named as captain on his return to the team, while Matty Rea gets the nod in the back row.

Ulster (v DHL Stormers)

  • 15. Mike Lowry
  • 14. Rob Baloucoune
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Ethan McIlroy
  • 10. Nathan Doak
  • 9. John Cooney
  • 1. Steven Kitshoff
  • 2. Rob Herring (capt)
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Harry Sheridan
  • 5. Kieran Treadwell
  • 6. Matty Rea
  • 7. David McCann
  • 8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

  • 16. Tom Stewart
  • 17. Andrew Warwick
  • 18. Scott Wilson
  • 19. Cormac Izuchukwu
  • 20. Marcus Rea
  • 21. Dave Shanahan
  • 22. Jake Flannery
  • 23. Stewart Moore

