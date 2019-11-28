This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ludik to win 100th cap as Ulster name team to face Scarlets

Dan McFarland has made a number for changes to the side that beat Clermont.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 12:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,368 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4909770
Ulster's Louis Ludik.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LOUIS LUDIK WILL earn his 100th cap for Ulster on Friday after Dan McFarland announced his team to take on Scarlets in their Guinness Pro14 clash at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 2].

Ludik, who made his debut against the same opposition in September 2014, starts at full-back, with Craig Gilroy and Robert Baloucoune lining out on the wings.

Matt Faddes joins Stuart McCloskey in midfield, while Bill Johnston partners scrum-half John Cooney in the half-backs.

McFarland sticks with the same front-row that started last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat of Clermont, with Eric O’Sullivan, captain Rob Herring and Marty Moore all keeping their place in the team.

Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell line out in the second-row, while Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy and Marcell Coetzee make up the back-row.

On the bench, summer signing David O’Connor is in line to win his first cap for the province. 

Ulster

15. Louis Ludik
14. Robert Baloucounce
13. Matt Faddes
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Craig Gilroy
10. Bill Johnston
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matthew Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. David O’Connor
20. Nick Timoney
21. David Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. Angus Kernohan

