Ludik to win 100th cap as Ulster name team to face Scarlets

LOUIS LUDIK WILL earn his 100th cap for Ulster on Friday after Dan McFarland announced his team to take on Scarlets in their Guinness Pro14 clash at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 2].

Ludik, who made his debut against the same opposition in September 2014, starts at full-back, with Craig Gilroy and Robert Baloucoune lining out on the wings.

Matt Faddes joins Stuart McCloskey in midfield, while Bill Johnston partners scrum-half John Cooney in the half-backs.

McFarland sticks with the same front-row that started last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat of Clermont, with Eric O’Sullivan, captain Rob Herring and Marty Moore all keeping their place in the team.

Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell line out in the second-row, while Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy and Marcell Coetzee make up the back-row.

On the bench, summer signing David O’Connor is in line to win his first cap for the province.

Ulster

15. Louis Ludik

14. Robert Baloucounce

13. Matt Faddes

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Craig Gilroy

10. Bill Johnston

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matthew Rea

7. Sean Reidy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. David O’Connor

20. Nick Timoney

21. David Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Angus Kernohan

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!