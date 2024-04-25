Stuart McCloskey returns for Ulster's pivotal clash with Benetton

ULSTER CAN COUNT upon Stuart McCloskey for Friday night’s pivotal URC clash with Benetton at Kingspan Stadium (7:35pm, RTÉ Two/BBC 2/Premier Sports 1), while Robert Baloucoune has also returned to Richie Murphy’s significantly changed backline.

Ireland international McCloskey will partner Will Addison in midfield following a potential long-term injury to James Hume, while Baloucoune starts on the right-hand side of a back three which also includes left wing Jacob Stockdale and Mike Lowry at fullback.

With last weekend’s starting half-backs Nathan Doak and Jake Flannery also ruled out through injury, match-winner against Cardiff John Cooney partners Billy Burns at scrum-half and out-half respectively. It’s likely that Lowry will cover out-half in the event of an injury to Burns, with Ulster’s bench backs consisting of scrum-half Dave Shanahan, centre Luke Marshall and wing Ethan McIlroy.

There is one change to Ulster’s back row, with academy product and former Ireland U20s captain Reuben Crothers starting at openside alongside David McCann and Dave Ewers.

Ulster are unchanged in the front row and in the second row, from where they will again be captained by Alan O’Connor.

Ulster (v Benetton)

15. Mike Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Tom Stewart

3. Scott Wilson

4. Harry Sheridan

5. Alan O’Connor (Captain)

6. Dave Ewers

7. Reuben Crothers

8. David McCann

Replacements: