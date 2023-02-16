Ulster include Stewart and Stockdale in team to face Glasgow

DAN MCFARLAND HAS named two returning members of Ireland’s Six Nations squad in his Ulster team to face Glasgow at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday (7:35pm, Premier Sports 1).

Hooker Tom Stewart and wing Jacob Stockdale both start following their recent stints in Andy Farrell’s Ireland camp, while loosehead Eric O’Sullivan will make his 100th appearance for the northern province.

Advertisement

Academy man Harry Sheridan continues at blindside and forms a back row with Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney, the latter of whom was a try-scorer in Ulster’s 35-29 win over Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium during the sides’ last meeting.

Nathan Doak and Billy Burns make up Ulster’s half-back pairing, while Stewart Moore and James Hume continue their midfield partnership.

For Franco Smith’s hosts on Friday night, lock Scott Cummings makes his first appearance since October while there is also a first URC start for loosehead Nathan McBeth.

Glasgow Warriors

15. Ollie Smith

14. Sebastian Cancelliere

13. Stafford McDowall

12. Sam Johnson

11. Cole Forbes

10. Tom Jordan

9. Jamie Dobie

1. Nathan McBeth

2. Johnny Matthews

3. Lucio Sordoni

4. Lewis Bean

5. Scott Cummings

6. Thomas Gordon

7. Sione Vailanu

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Simon Berghan

19. JP du Preez

20. Alex Samuel

21. Euan Ferrie

22. Ali Price

23, Duncan Weir

Ulster

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Ben Moxham

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Tom Stewart

3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen

4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Harry Sheridan

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Timoney

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Replacements: