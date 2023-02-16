Advertisement
Ben Brady/INPHO Academy man Harry Sheridan.
Ulster include Stewart and Stockdale in team to face Glasgow
Academy back row Harry Sheridan also continues at blindside for Dan McFarland’s side.
1 hour ago

DAN MCFARLAND HAS named two returning members of Ireland’s Six Nations squad in his Ulster team to face Glasgow at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday (7:35pm, Premier Sports 1).

Hooker Tom Stewart and wing Jacob Stockdale both start following their recent stints in Andy Farrell’s Ireland camp, while loosehead Eric O’Sullivan will make his 100th appearance for the northern province.

Academy man Harry Sheridan continues at blindside and forms a back row with Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney, the latter of whom was a try-scorer in Ulster’s 35-29 win over Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium during the sides’ last meeting.

Nathan Doak and Billy Burns make up Ulster’s half-back pairing, while Stewart Moore and James Hume continue their midfield partnership.

For Franco Smith’s hosts on Friday night, lock Scott Cummings makes his first appearance since October while there is also a first URC start for loosehead Nathan McBeth.

Glasgow Warriors

  • 15. Ollie Smith
  • 14. Sebastian Cancelliere
  • 13. Stafford McDowall
  • 12. Sam Johnson
  • 11. Cole Forbes
  • 10. Tom Jordan
  • 9. Jamie Dobie
  • 1. Nathan McBeth
  • 2. Johnny Matthews
  • 3. Lucio Sordoni
  • 4. Lewis Bean
  • 5. Scott Cummings
  • 6. Thomas Gordon
  • 7. Sione Vailanu
  • 8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

  • 16. Fraser Brown
  • 17. Jamie Bhatti
  • 18. Simon Berghan
  • 19. JP du Preez
  • 20. Alex Samuel
  • 21. Euan Ferrie
  • 22. Ali Price
  • 23, Duncan Weir

Ulster

  • 15. Ethan McIlroy
  • 14. Ben Moxham
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stewart Moore
  • 11. Jacob Stockdale
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. Nathan Doak
  • 1. Eric O’Sullivan
  • 2. Tom Stewart
  • 3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen
  • 4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)
  • 5. Kieran Treadwell
  • 6. Harry Sheridan
  • 7. Jordi Murphy
  • 8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

  • 16. John Andrew
  • 17. Rory Sutherland
  • 18. Andy Warwick
  • 19. Cormac Izuchukwu
  • 20. Greg Jones
  • 21. John Cooney
  • 22. Luke Marshall
  • 23. Craig Gilroy
