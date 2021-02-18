Ireland trio released from Six Nations duty to start for Ulster in Glasgow

HEAD COACH DAN McFarland has named an Ulster team for the first time in six weeks, as they get set for a long-awaited return to action following the loss to Leinster on 8 January.
There’ll be a first outing as captain for flanker Jordi Murphy when the northern province take on Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness Pro14 at Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow night [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport 2].
The starting line-up also features three players who have been on Six Nations duty with Ireland in recent weeks, with one more selected among the replacements.
John Cooney and Eric O’Sullivan, who provided specialist cover for the defeat to France last weekend, are named at scrum-half and loosehead prop respectively.
Stuart McCloskey will start at centre, while prop Tom O’Toole is on the bench alongside academy lock Cormac Izuchukwu, who’ll make his senior debut if called upon.
Having recovered from a back injury, wing Rob Lyttle returns from a two-month absence.
Ulster:
15. Michael Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Ian Madigan
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. John Andrew
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy (captain)
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
16. Adam McBurney
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Cormac Izuchukwu
20. Greg Jones
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Stewart Moore
23. Matt Faddes
Glasgow Warriors:
15. Huw Jones
14. Ratu Tagive
13. Robbie Fergusson
12. Sam Johnson
11. Rufus McLean
10. Adam Hastings
9. Jamie Dobie
1. Oli Kebble
2. Johnny Matthews
3. Enrique Pieretto
4. Richie Gray
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Rob Harley
7. Thomas Gordon
8. Ryan Wilson (captain)
Replacements:
16. Grant Stewart
17. Aki Seiuli
18. D’arcy Rae
19. James Scott
20. TJ Ioane
21. Sean Kennedy
22. Ross Thompson
23. Ollie Smith
COMMENTS (4)