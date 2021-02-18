Ireland trio released from Six Nations duty to start for Ulster in Glasgow

John Cooney pictured during the Captain's Run ahead of Ireland's clash with France.

HEAD COACH DAN McFarland has named an Ulster team for the first time in six weeks, as they get set for a long-awaited return to action following the loss to Leinster on 8 January.

There’ll be a first outing as captain for flanker Jordi Murphy when the northern province take on Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness Pro14 at Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow night [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport 2].

The starting line-up also features three players who have been on Six Nations duty with Ireland in recent weeks, with one more selected among the replacements.

John Cooney and Eric O’Sullivan, who provided specialist cover for the defeat to France last weekend, are named at scrum-half and loosehead prop respectively.

Stuart McCloskey will start at centre, while prop Tom O’Toole is on the bench alongside academy lock Cormac Izuchukwu, who’ll make his senior debut if called upon.

Having recovered from a back injury, wing Rob Lyttle returns from a two-month absence.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Ian Madigan

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy (captain)

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Cormac Izuchukwu

20. Greg Jones

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Stewart Moore

23. Matt Faddes

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Huw Jones

14. Ratu Tagive

13. Robbie Fergusson

12. Sam Johnson

11. Rufus McLean

10. Adam Hastings

9. Jamie Dobie

1. Oli Kebble

2. Johnny Matthews

3. Enrique Pieretto

4. Richie Gray

5. Leone Nakarawa

6. Rob Harley

7. Thomas Gordon

8. Ryan Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Grant Stewart

17. Aki Seiuli

18. D’arcy Rae

19. James Scott

20. TJ Ioane

21. Sean Kennedy

22. Ross Thompson

23. Ollie Smith