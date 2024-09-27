Cooney, McCloskey and Kok start as Ulster ring changes for Lions trip

RICHIE MURPHY HAS shuffled his deck for Ulster’s URC visit to the Lions in Johannesburg tomorrow (Premier Sports 1, 11:55am Irish time).

Murphy has made seven changes to the starting lineup that contributed to last Saturday’s victory over champions Glasgow, with John Cooney returning from injury and new signing Werner Kok earning a first start on the wing.

Cooney partners Aidan Morgan at half-back with Nathan Doak beginning on the bench, meaning last weekend’s match-winner Dave Shanahan misses out.

Kok replaces Mike Lowry on the right wing, with the versatile Lowry covering the backs alongside Doak in a 6-2 bench split.

Ireland international Stuart McCloskey returns at inside centre with former Ireland U20 Jude Postlethwaite on Emerging Ireland duty.

There are five changes to Ulster’s pack, with Iain Henderson set for an impact role as a replacement and Alan O’Connor captaining the side from the engine room.

Andrew Warwick and Tom O’Toole come in at loosehead and tighthead respectively, replacing Eric O’Sullivan and Corrie Barrett, with John Andrew continuing at hooker.

Only Nick Timoney starts from last week’s back row. He’s complemented by Matty Rea at blindside and Sean Refell at openside, while James McNabney and try-scorer Dave McCann are among Ulster’s six forward substitutes.

Ulster

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Werner Kok

13. Stewart Moore

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Aidan Morgan

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Alan O’Connor (Captain)

6. Matty Rea

7. Sean Reffell

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. James McCormick

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Corrie Barrett

19. Iain Henderson

20. James McNabney

21. Nathan Doak

22. Mike Lowry

23. David McCann

Lions