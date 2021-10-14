Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 14 October 2021
Treadwell and O'Sullivan return but Ulster stick with same starting XV for visit of Lions

Robert Baloucoune, Rob Lyttle and David O’Connor all resumed training during the week but won’t be involved tomorrow, nor will Marty Moore.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 4:32 PM
Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DAN MCFARLAND HAS named the same Ulster starting XV to face the Emirates Lions at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night (19:35, RTÉ) as that which passed the test of Benetton in Belfast last weekend.

Kieran Treadwell is among the forward replacements, however, after making his return to first-team training this week. So too is Eric O’Sullivan, who takes the place of Callum Reid on the bench to begin with.

Robert Baloucoune, Rob Lyttle and David O’Connor all resumed training during the week but must wait for their respective returns to first-team action. Marty Moore, who suffered a concussion in training last week and was following return-to-play protocols in recent days, is not included in the 23.

For the Lions, Carlu Sadie makes his return to the starting line-up, with Reinhard Nothnagel and Sibusiso Sangweni earning their first URC starts.

Wilhelm van der Sluys, Emmanuel Tshituka and out-half Fred Zeilinga are all set to make their tournament debuts off the bench.

Ulster

  • 15. Will Addison
  • 14. Craig Gilroy
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stewart Moore
  • 11. Ethan McIlroy
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. Nathan Doak
  • 1. Andrew Warwick
  • 2. Rob Herring
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Alan O’Connor
  • 5. Sam Carter (Captain)
  • 6. Matty Rea
  • 7. Nick Timoney
  • 8. David McCann.

Replacements:

  • 16. Brad Roberts
  • 17. Eric O’Sullivan
  • 18. Ross Kane
  • 19. Kieran Treadwell
  • 20. Sean Reidy
  • 21. David Shanahan
  • 22. Mike Lowry
  • 23. Ben Moxham.

Lions

  • 15. Divan Rossouw
  • 14. Stean Pienaar
  • 13. Manuel Rass
  • 12. Burger Odendaal (Captain)
  • 11. Rabz Maxwane
  • 10. EW Viljoen
  • 9. Andre Warner
  • 1. Sti Sithole
  • 2. Jaco Visagie
  • 3. Carlu Sadie
  • 4. Ruben Schoeman
  • 5. Reinhard Nothnagel
  • 6. Sibusiso Sangweni
  • 7. Vincent Tshituka
  • 8. Ruhan Straeuli

Replacements

  • 16. PJ Botha
  • 17. Ruan Dreyer
  • 18. Asenathi Ntlabakanye
  • 19. Wilhelm van der Sluys
  • 20. Emmanuel Tshituka
  • 21. Morne van den Berg
  • 22. Fred Zeilinga
  • 23. Wandisile Simelane

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

