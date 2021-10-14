Treadwell and O'Sullivan return but Ulster stick with same starting XV for visit of Lions

DAN MCFARLAND HAS named the same Ulster starting XV to face the Emirates Lions at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night (19:35, RTÉ) as that which passed the test of Benetton in Belfast last weekend.

Kieran Treadwell is among the forward replacements, however, after making his return to first-team training this week. So too is Eric O’Sullivan, who takes the place of Callum Reid on the bench to begin with.

Robert Baloucoune, Rob Lyttle and David O’Connor all resumed training during the week but must wait for their respective returns to first-team action. Marty Moore, who suffered a concussion in training last week and was following return-to-play protocols in recent days, is not included in the 23.

For the Lions, Carlu Sadie makes his return to the starting line-up, with Reinhard Nothnagel and Sibusiso Sangweni earning their first URC starts.

Wilhelm van der Sluys, Emmanuel Tshituka and out-half Fred Zeilinga are all set to make their tournament debuts off the bench.

Ulster

15. Will Addison

14. Craig Gilroy

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Sam Carter (Captain)

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann.

Replacements:

16. Brad Roberts

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Sean Reidy

21. David Shanahan

22. Mike Lowry

23. Ben Moxham.

Lions

15. Divan Rossouw

14. Stean Pienaar

13. Manuel Rass

12. Burger Odendaal (Captain)

11. Rabz Maxwane

10. EW Viljoen

9. Andre Warner

1. Sti Sithole

2. Jaco Visagie

3. Carlu Sadie

4. Ruben Schoeman

5. Reinhard Nothnagel

6. Sibusiso Sangweni

7. Vincent Tshituka

8. Ruhan Straeuli

Replacements

16. PJ Botha

17. Ruan Dreyer

18. Asenathi Ntlabakanye

19. Wilhelm van der Sluys

20. Emmanuel Tshituka

21. Morne van den Berg

22. Fred Zeilinga

23. Wandisile Simelane

