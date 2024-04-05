Henderson returns for Ulster's trip to Montpellier

IAIN HENDERSON HAS returned to Ulster’s starting lineup to face Montpellier in the Challenge Cup on Sunday (12:30pm).

Skipper Henderson will be partnered at lock by Alan O’Connor, who also returns to Ulster’s XV.

Ulster’s front row and back row are unchanged from last weekend’s narrow URC defeat to the Stormers, while there’s one change to the backfield: Stewart Moore starts at fullback having come on as an early replacement in Cape Town.

Richie Murphy has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench with Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu and Dave Ewers providing the forward cover.

Ulster (v Montpellier)

15. Stewart Moore

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Nathan Doak

9. John Cooney

1. Steven Kitshoff

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (C)

6. Matty Rea

7. David McCann

8. Nick Timoney

Advertisement

Replacements: