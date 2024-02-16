Henderson and Stockdale start for Ulster's meeting with Ospreys

ULSTER HAVE RECALLED their internationals to Sunday’s starting lineup to take on the Ospreys in Swansea (3pm, Premier Sports 1).

Iain Henderson, who featured off the bench for Ireland against Italy last Sunday, captains the side from second row while Jacob Stockdale starts on the left wing.

Nick Timoney and Tom Stewart also return at number eight and on the bench respectively.

Jake Flannery starts at out-half with Mike Lowry — named on the right wing — the most obvious out-half cover in Dan McFarland’s 23.

Ulster (v Ospreys)

15. Will Addison

14. Mike Lowry

13. James Hume

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jake Flannery

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Harry Sheridan

5. Iain Henderson (Captain)

6. David McCann

7. Marcus Rea

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements: