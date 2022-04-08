Moxham to make first European start as Ulster name team for Toulouse

BEN MOXHAM WILL make his first European start on Ulster’s left wing as Dan McFarland’s men make the trip to Toulouse for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 first leg at the Stadium de Toulouse (15:15, BT Sport).

The 20-year-old Larne man is joined in the back three by Robert Baloucoune on the opposite side and Mike Lowry at fullback, while Stuart McCloskey returns to the northern province’s starting lineup to partner James Hume in midfield. John Cooney partners Billy Burns in Ulster’s returning half-back pairing.

Eric O’Sullivan and Rob Herring will start at loosehead and hooker, with Marty Moore retaining his place at tighthead.

Alan O’Connor joins skipper Iain Henderson in the second row, while Marcus Rea comes in at blindside flanker.

McFarland has a fair bit of beef on the bench in the shapes of Brad Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Jordi Murphy, while Nathan Doak, Luke Marshall and Rob Lyttle will offer backline refreshment when required.

Ulster

15. Mike Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ben Moxham

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (Captain)

6. Marcus Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

Brad Roberts

Andrew Warwick

Tom O’Toole

Kieran Treadwell

Jordi Murphy

Nathan Doak

Luke Marshall

Rob Lyttle