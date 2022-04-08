Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 8 April 2022
Moxham to make first European start as Ulster name team for Toulouse

Stuart McCloskey returns to the starting lineup, partnering James Hume in midfield, while John Cooney and Billy Burns line out at half-back.

By Gavan Casey Friday 8 Apr 2022, 12:55 PM
Ben Moxham (R).
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

BEN MOXHAM WILL make his first European start on Ulster’s left wing as Dan McFarland’s men make the trip to Toulouse for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 first leg at the Stadium de Toulouse (15:15, BT Sport).

The 20-year-old Larne man is joined in the back three by Robert Baloucoune on the opposite side and Mike Lowry at fullback, while Stuart McCloskey returns to the northern province’s starting lineup to partner James Hume in midfield. John Cooney partners Billy Burns in Ulster’s returning half-back pairing.

Eric O’Sullivan and Rob Herring will start at loosehead and hooker, with Marty Moore retaining his place at tighthead.

Alan O’Connor joins skipper Iain Henderson in the second row, while Marcus Rea comes in at blindside flanker.

McFarland has a fair bit of beef on the bench in the shapes of Brad Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Jordi Murphy, while Nathan Doak, Luke Marshall and Rob Lyttle will offer backline refreshment when required.

Ulster

  • 15. Mike Lowry
  • 14. Robert Baloucoune
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Ben Moxham
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. John Cooney
  • 1. Eric O’Sullivan
  • 2. Rob Herring
  • 3. Marty Moore
  • 4. Alan O’Connor
  • 5. Iain Henderson (Captain)
  • 6. Marcus Rea
  • 7. Nick Timoney
  • 8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

  • Brad Roberts
  • Andrew Warwick
  • Tom O’Toole
  • Kieran Treadwell
  • Jordi Murphy
  • Nathan Doak
  • Luke Marshall
  • Rob Lyttle

