Thursday 2 June 2022
Moore the only change as Ulster team to take on Munster is named

Scrum-half John Cooney will make his 100th appearance for the province on Friday.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 1:15 PM
Stewart Moore starts at full-back.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE ULSTER TEAM that will do battle with Munster in tomorrow evening’s URC knockout tie has been announced. 

Dan McFarland’s side entertain Irish opposition in a quarter-final on Friday (7.35pm, live on Premier Sports 2, TG4), as both provinces look to end the season with some silverware. 

Ireland full-back Mike Lowry misses out, meaning Stewart Moore starts as the only change in personnel to the team that beat Cell C Sharks in their most recent fixture. 

There’s also a milestone for scrum-half John Cooney, who is set to make his 100th appearance for Ulster. 

Ulster team v Munster

15. Stewart Moore
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Marcus Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements

16. John Andrew
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Gareth Milasinovich
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Matty Rea
21. Nathan Doak
22. Ian Madigan
23. Ben Moxham

