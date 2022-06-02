Moore the only change as Ulster team to take on Munster is named

THE ULSTER TEAM that will do battle with Munster in tomorrow evening’s URC knockout tie has been announced.

Dan McFarland’s side entertain Irish opposition in a quarter-final on Friday (7.35pm, live on Premier Sports 2, TG4), as both provinces look to end the season with some silverware.

Ireland full-back Mike Lowry misses out, meaning Stewart Moore starts as the only change in personnel to the team that beat Cell C Sharks in their most recent fixture.

There’s also a milestone for scrum-half John Cooney, who is set to make his 100th appearance for Ulster.

Ulster team v Munster

15. Stewart Moore

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Marcus Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Matty Rea

21. Nathan Doak

22. Ian Madigan

23. Ben Moxham

