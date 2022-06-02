Moore the only change as Ulster team to take on Munster is named

THE ULSTER TEAM that will do battle with Munster in tomorrow evening’s URC knockout tie has been announced.
Dan McFarland’s side entertain Irish opposition in a quarter-final on Friday (7.35pm, live on Premier Sports 2, TG4), as both provinces look to end the season with some silverware.
Ireland full-back Mike Lowry misses out, meaning Stewart Moore starts as the only change in personnel to the team that beat Cell C Sharks in their most recent fixture.
There’s also a milestone for scrum-half John Cooney, who is set to make his 100th appearance for Ulster.
Ulster team v Munster
15. Stewart Moore
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Marcus Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Duane Vermeulen
Replacements
16. John Andrew
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Gareth Milasinovich
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Matty Rea
21. Nathan Doak
22. Ian Madigan
23. Ben Moxham
