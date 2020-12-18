BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 18 December 2020
Billy Burns back from injury to captain Ulster against his former club

The northern province travel to Gloucester in a bid to rebound from last weekend’s defeat to Toulouse.

By Paul Dollery Friday 18 Dec 2020, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,231 Views 4 Comments
billy-burns Billy Burns returns for Ulster tomorrow at Kingsholm. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

DAN MCFARLAND HAS selected his Ulster side for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup Pool B clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport 3].

It shows four changes in personnel from last weekend’s defeat to Toulouse, with recent Ireland debutant Billy Burns returning from injury to captain the northern province against his former club. He takes over at out-half from Ian Madigan.

The other three adjustments are to the pack. David O’Connor partners brother Alan in the second row instead of Sam Carter, who had been following the return-to-play protocols since the Toulouse fixture.

Marcell Coetzee is also forced to miss out for the same reason, while Matty Rea drops down to the bench. They’re replaced in the back row by Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry
14. Matt Faddes
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns (captain)
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. David O’Connor
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Kyle McCall
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Matty Rea
20. Greg Jones
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Ian Madigan
23. Ethan McIlroy 

Gloucester:

15. Kyle Moyle
14. Charlie Sharples
13. Chris Harris
12. Mark Atkinson
11. Louis Rees-Zammit
10. Lloyd Evans
9. Charlie Chapman

1. Val Rapava-Ruskin
2. Jack Singleton
3. Ciaran Knight
4. Ed Slater
5. Matias Alemanno
6. Jordy Reid
7. Lewis Ludlow (captain)
8. Ruan Ackermann

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker
17. Alex Seville
18. Jamal Ford-Robinson
19. Alex Craig
20. Seb Nagle-Taylor
21. Toby Venner
22. George Barton
23. Henry Trinder

