Billy Burns back from injury to captain Ulster against his former club

Billy Burns returns for Ulster tomorrow at Kingsholm. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

DAN MCFARLAND HAS selected his Ulster side for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup Pool B clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport 3].

It shows four changes in personnel from last weekend’s defeat to Toulouse, with recent Ireland debutant Billy Burns returning from injury to captain the northern province against his former club. He takes over at out-half from Ian Madigan.

The other three adjustments are to the pack. David O’Connor partners brother Alan in the second row instead of Sam Carter, who had been following the return-to-play protocols since the Toulouse fixture.

Marcell Coetzee is also forced to miss out for the same reason, while Matty Rea drops down to the bench. They’re replaced in the back row by Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Matt Faddes

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns (captain)

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. David O’Connor

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Kyle McCall

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Matty Rea

20. Greg Jones

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Ian Madigan

23. Ethan McIlroy

Gloucester:

15. Kyle Moyle

14. Charlie Sharples

13. Chris Harris

12. Mark Atkinson

11. Louis Rees-Zammit

10. Lloyd Evans

9. Charlie Chapman

1. Val Rapava-Ruskin

2. Jack Singleton

3. Ciaran Knight

4. Ed Slater

5. Matias Alemanno

6. Jordy Reid

7. Lewis Ludlow (captain)

8. Ruan Ackermann

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker

17. Alex Seville

18. Jamal Ford-Robinson

19. Alex Craig

20. Seb Nagle-Taylor

21. Toby Venner

22. George Barton

23. Henry Trinder