Friday 5 March 2021
Coetzee and Baloucoune return to Ulster starting XV to face Leinster

Head coach Dan McFarland has made a total of four personnel changes for the game at Kingspan Stadium.

By Paul Dollery Friday 5 Mar 2021, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5372953
Ulster's Marcell Coetzee.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ulster's Marcell Coetzee.
Ulster's Marcell Coetzee.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ROBERT BALOUCOUNE MAKES a long-awaited return to the Ulster starting XV for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Leinster at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport 1].

Marcell Coetzee is also included as one of four personnel changes made by head coach Dan McFarland from last weekend’s win over Ospreys.

In the only adjustment to the backline, Baloucoune – who returned from an injury lay-off as a replacement against Ospreys – comes in on the wing for Rob Lyttle.

Coetzee takes the number 8 shirt, with Nick Timoney switching to 6 and Greg Jones making way. Hooker John Andrew will be flanked by a fresh prop pairing in the front row, as Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole replace Andrew Warwick and Marty Moore.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Ian Madigan
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. John Andrew
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy (captain)
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Marty Moore
19. Cormac Izuchukwu
20. Sean Reidy
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Stewart Moore
23. Rob Lyttle

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat deteriorating player-referee relationships, perception vs reality with Ireland, initiation songs, a potential ‘home’ Lions tour, and this weekend’s interpros:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Read next:

