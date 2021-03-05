Coetzee and Baloucoune return to Ulster starting XV to face Leinster

ROBERT BALOUCOUNE MAKES a long-awaited return to the Ulster starting XV for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Leinster at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport 1].

Marcell Coetzee is also included as one of four personnel changes made by head coach Dan McFarland from last weekend’s win over Ospreys.

In the only adjustment to the backline, Baloucoune – who returned from an injury lay-off as a replacement against Ospreys – comes in on the wing for Rob Lyttle.

Coetzee takes the number 8 shirt, with Nick Timoney switching to 6 and Greg Jones making way. Hooker John Andrew will be flanked by a fresh prop pairing in the front row, as Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole replace Andrew Warwick and Marty Moore.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Ian Madigan

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy (captain)

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Marty Moore

19. Cormac Izuchukwu

20. Sean Reidy

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Stewart Moore

23. Rob Lyttle

