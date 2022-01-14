Membership : Access or Sign Up
Major boost for Ulster's European hopes with Baloucoune returning from injury

James Hume has also recovered from the knock he picked up in Thomond Park last weekend.

By Garry Doyle Friday 14 Jan 2022, 12:13 PM
25 minutes ago 519 Views 0 Comments
Baloucoune returns to the side after injury.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRISH INTERNATIONAL ROBERT Baloucoune will make a welcome return from injury to join Ulster’s match-day squad travelling to face Northampton Saints (Sunday, 3.15pm kick-off, BT Sport).

The winger has been named on the right wing with Mike Lowry and Ethan McIlroy taking up the full-back and left wing starting positions. Stewart Moore comes in to partner James Hume in the centre. Billy Burns has been selected at out-half with Nathan Doak, who is set to make his first European start, joining him at scrum-half.

Andrew Warwick and Marty Moore will pack down either side of Rob Herring in the front row. Alan O’Connor will once again captain the side, and joining him in the second row is Kieran Treadwell. Marcus Rea will start at blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney named at openside and Duane Vermeulen at Number Eight.

John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter and Greg Jones are named as forward replacements, with David Shanahan, Ian Madigan and Ben Moxham providing back line cover.

Ulster team to play Northampton Saints

Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Kieran Treadwell, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

About the author:

Garry Doyle
