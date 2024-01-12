Advertisement
Ulster's James Hume. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Teamsheet

Ulster unveil starting side for sellout clash at home to Toulouse

Ulster are looking to maintain the momentum generated from their New Year’s Day success over Leinster.
1 hour ago

JAMES HUME AND Tom Stewart are amongst the returning players to the Ulster side for tomorrow night’s sellout Champions Cup tie against Toulouse at Kingspan Stadium, [KO 8pm, TNT Sports 3].

Ulster are looking to maintain the momentum generated from their New Year's Day success over Leinster, which backed up previous victories over Connacht and Racing 92.

Hume is back from injury to partner Stuart McCloskey in the centre roles, while Stewarts links up with Steven Kitshoff and Tom O’Toole in the front row.

Full-back Mike Lowry and blindside flanker Dave Ewers are also included in the other changes from the URC victory over Leinster, a game where out-half Billy Burns inspired his team to win.

Coach Dan McFarland has opted for a 5:3 split on the bench.

Ulster

  • 15. Mike Lowry
  • 14. Rob Baloucoune
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Jacob Stockdale
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. John Cooney
  • 1. Steven Kitshoff
  • 2. Tom Stewart
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Kieran Treadwell
  • 5. Iain Henderson (captain)
  • 6. Dave Ewers
  • 7. Sean Reffell
  • 8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

  • 16. John Andrew
  • 17. Andrew Warwick
  • 18. Marty Moore
  • 19. Al O’Connor
  • 20. Matty Rea
  • 21. Nathan Doak
  • 22. Luke Marshall
  • 23. Will Addison
