Trillick comeback beats Cross as Clarke sent off, Ballina set up tie with Corofin

Connacht senior football quarter-final

Ballina (Mayo) 3-11 Fulham Irish (London) 0-5

Ulster senior football quarter-final

Trillick (Tyrone) 0-9 Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh) 0-4

Cork senior A football final

Newcestown 0-13 Dohenys 0-8

Leinster senior ladies football final

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 4-18 Naomh Ciaran (Offaly) 1-10

A BRILLIANT SECOND-half comeback by Tyrone champions Trillick saw them take down Armagh kingpins Crossmaglen Rangers in tonight’s Ulster senior quarter-final.

Trillick kept their opponents scoreless in the second half, turning a two-point interval deficit to an eventual five-point victory.

Jody Gormley’s side continue to impress, landing the Tyrone title and now advancing to the provincial last four, all achieved despite the absence of injured talisman Mattie Donnelly.

This marked more disappointment for Crossmaglen after losing last year’s preliminary round game against Ballybay, while attacker Jamie Clarke saw red for an off-the-ball incident five minutes from the end of normal time.

A low-scoring opening period saw Crossmaglen in front 0-4 to 0-2 at the midway mark, Clarke kicking a couple of stylish scores. It took 21 minutes for Trillick to raise their opening white flag, courtesy of James Garrity, but they upped the ante early in the second half.

They quickly drew level as Ciaran Daly and Lee Brennan were on target, before Garrity’s 38th minute point put them into a lead they would never subsequently relinquish. Ryan Gary notched a brace to push them three clear entering the final quarter.

A glorious Brennan point and Richie Donnelly’s second of the game sealed a victory that sets up a semi-final meeting with the winners of tomorrow’s game between Kilcoo and Scotstown.

Mayo champions Ballina Stephenites are through to a Connacht semi-final after taking care of London’s Fulham Irish this evening in Castlebar.

After landing their first Mayo senior title in 16 years, Ballina put 3-11 on the board to win tonight’s quarter-final by 15 points. Their reward now is an away clash in Pearse Stadium next Saturday afternoon at the semi-final stage, where they will play Galway winners Corofin.

County stalwarts Padraig O’Hora and Evan Regan were both absent, but Ballina still progressed with Mikey Murray and Niall Feeney netting to leave them ahead 2-6 to 0-2 at half-time. Conor McStay grabbed their third goal towards the end, while Frank Irwin (0-4) and Ciaran Treacy (0-2) kicked important points.

Cork club Newcestown completed a fairytale season as they won promotion to the top level of senior football in the county, winning the senior A football final tonight to add to the hurling equivalent they triumphed in recently.

Newcestown saw off West Cork rivals Dohenys 0-13 to 0-8 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Cork senior panellist David Buckley dominated the game as he registered nine points, six from play, in a superb showing. Newcestown trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at the interval but dominated the second half to emerge victorious.

In the Leinster senior ladies football final, Kilmacud Crokes completed back-to-back titles with an emphatic triumph at the expense of Naomh Ciaran at Coralstown/Kinnegad by 4-18 to 1-10.

Thanks to goals from Ailbhe Davoren, Niamh Cotter, Julia Buckley and Emma Kane, the Dublin champions comprehensively claimed a second consecutive provincial crown.

Despite team captain Kate Kenny registering 0-8 for Ciaran, the Offaly outfit couldn’t deny Kilmacud a place in a forthcoming All-Ireland senior semi-final against the winners of tomorrow’s Connacht decider between reigning national champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Knockmore.

Inside forwards Michelle Davoren and Eabha Rutledge were key figures during Crokes’ march to top honours in the capital and this dynamic duo bagged two points apiece in the early stages of this contest. Ailbe Davoren netted in the 10th minute, Cork native Cotter raised her green flag in the 13th minute before Buckley fired home a third Crokes goal in the 22nd minute

That helped leave Kilmacud 3-10 to 0-5 in front at the interval. After appearing off the bench in the second period, Kane left a sizeable impression for Kilmacud by contributing a 1-1 salvo. To their credit, Naomh Ciaran persevered with their challenge and their midfielder Amy Gavin Mangan hammered a shot to the net on 52 minutes.