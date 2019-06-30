This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tyrone U20s survive fightback to seal Ulster semi-final spot while Cavan also advance

The sides will meet in the final-four tie next weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 9:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,493 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4704378
A Darragh Canavan goal helped Tyrone secure a place in the Ulster semi-final.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
A Darragh Canavan goal helped Tyrone secure a place in the Ulster semi-final.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

TYRONE AND CAVAN will meet in the semi-final of the EirGrid Ulster U20 Championship after picking up victories on Sunday.

It was a tight finish for Tyrone, as they held off a second-half fightback from Down to seal their place in the semi-finals with a 2-11 to 1-12 win.

They were 2-6 to 0-2 in front at half-time, with Darragh Canavan and Mark McKearney both finding the net for Tyrone.

But the Red Hands coughed up that lead after the restart as Down cut the deficit to just one point in the final five minutes after a goal from Conor Clarke.

Tyrone’s Ruairi Gormley had the final say with a point to settle the tie and send his side through to the last four of the competition.

Meanwhile, Cavan also came through their quarter-final assignment following a six-point victory over Monaghan.

Cavan opened up a five-point lead in the first half, but a goal from Seán Jones and a point for Andrew Woods left Monaghan trailing by just one point at half-time on a scoreline of 0-8 to 1-4.

Tyrone Source: Tyrone GAA Twitter.

Aaron Mohan edged Monaghan in front with a goal in the early stages of the second half, before a Cormac O’Reilly point levelled proceedings.

Cavan took control of the game for the remainder of the half. Patrick Lynch gave them a three-point lead, followed by a late Tiarnan Reilly goal to put their victory beyond doubt.

Tyrone and Cavan will meet each other in the semi-final next weekend.

EirGrid Ulster U20 Championship quarter-final results:

Tyrone 2-11 Down 1-12

Cavan 1-13 Monaghan 2-4

