Ulster confirm that 'some uncertainty remains' about Leinster game

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that “some uncertainty remains” about their scheduled United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster on New Year’s Day.

The two Irish provinces are due to meet this Saturday at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast but it is still unclear if the game will go ahead as planned.

Both Leinster and Ulster have been dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks in their squads recently.

Leinster’s cluster of cases forced the cancellation of their Champions Cup clash with Montpellier two weekends ago and the postponement of their St Stephen’s Day meeting with Munster in Limerick.

Meanwhile, Ulster’s planned fixture against Connacht last weekend was also postponed on account of Ulster’s Covid cases.

While Leinster returned to training yesterday and head coach Leo Cullen said they were hopeful of being able to field a team this weekend, Ulster have now confirmed that doubts remain about the viability of the fixture.

“Ulster Rugby would like to update supporters that some uncertainty remains around the Ulster v Leinster match scheduled for this Saturday at Kingspan Stadium,” reads an official statement from Ulster.

“This update follows the postponement of our United Rugby Championship Round 8 fixture against Connacht Rugby, after a number of the Senior Men’s squad tested positive for Covid-19.

“We continue to work closely at this time with the URC, and other relevant stakeholders, and would like to thank supporters for their understanding, and good wishes for those affected, at this challenging time.

“An update on the status of the match will be issued as soon as possible, with ticket holders to be contacted directly.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

In response, Leinster confirmed on social media that they will “continue to liaise with Ulster and the URC ahead of the game / an outcome and send our best wishes to everyone in Ulster affected by Covid-19.”

Ulster were due to host an online media briefing this afternoon but that event has been postponed due to the uncertainty around Saturday’s game.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella take a break from eating and drinking to chat about some interesting contract news in Irish rugby.