Loughlin's goal helps Ulster University into first Sigerson decider since 2014

Ulster University 1-13

Maynooth University 0-11

NIALL LOUGHLIN’S FIRST-HALF goal fired Ulster University to their first Sigerson Cup final since 2014, after shaking off a dogged Maynooth University side on wild night in Inniskeen.

As well as the goal, Derry senior Loughlin, had a huge impact on proceedings. Drifting out to the midfield as a kick out option, Loughlin allowed either Darragh or Ruairí Canavan to stand isolated inside at various times.

That tactic worked on both fronts and especially for the 21st-minute goal. Darragh, gathering possession inside, found Loughlin with a cross-field ball after Loughlin himself started and finished the move from deep.

The wind was favouring neither side in the heart of rural Monaghan but Maynooth coped with the absence of Kildare’s Darragh Kirwan by striking five first-half points in-a-row. Ruairí Kinsella with the pick of the swirling efforts sheltered by the impressive stand.

That slew of points put Maynooth double scores ahead, 0-6 to 0-3, but a brace of Ruairí Canavan frees and Loughlin’s wel- taken goal pushed Barry Dillon’s side ahead by a point at the short whistle.

One point still separated the sides going into the final quarter. Eoghan Frayne and Shane O’Sullivan pegged back two early points from Oisín McCann and Ben McCarron.

Ulster University, however, were guilty of fluffing at least four clear goals chances either side of half time but eventually pulled away through substitute’s Danny Fullerton and Eamon Brown finding the target.

The 2008 winners will now face UCD in the final next week with a chance to end a 16=year famine.

Advertisement

Scorers for UU: Niall Loughlin 1-0, Ruairí Canavan (2f), Darragh Canavan, Ben McCarron (1f), and Oisín McCann 0-2 each, Peter Óg McCartan, Danny Fullerton, Eamon Brown, Charlie Diamond and Conor Cush 0-1 each

Scorers for Maynooth University: Ruairí Kinsella, Eoghan Frayne (1f) and Shane O’Sullivan 0-2 each, Colin Walsh, Tom Moran, Luke Killian, James Fitzpatrick and Kevin O’Sullivan 0-1 each

Ulster University

1.Ronan McGeehin (St Eunan’s, Donegal)

6. Ryan Magill (Burren, Down), 3. Ronan Boyle (Truagh, Monaghan), 4. Steve Donaghy (Moy, Tyrone)

7. Peter Óg McCartan (Errigal Ciarán, Tyrone), 11. Ronan McCafferey (Teemore, 5.Josh Largo Ellis (Irvinestown, Fermanagh)

9. Oisín McCann (Killyclogher, Tyrone), 10. Ben McCarron (Steelstown, Derry) Fermanagh),

13. Ciarán Daly (Trillick, Tyrone), 8. Charlie Diamond (Bellaghy, Derry), 12. Conor Cush (Donaghmore, Tyrone);

27. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciarán, Tyrone), 14. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough, Derry), 15. Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciarán, Tyrone).

Subs:

24. Danny Fullerton (Carrickmore Tyrone) for Daly (53)

2. Emmett Magee (Clann Eireann, Armagh) for McCartan (58),

26. Eamon Brown (Clonduff, Down) for R Canavan (60)

Maynooth University

1. Cian Burke (Clane, Kildare);

2. Tom Moran (Dunlavin, Wicklow), 3. Tom McPhillips (Latton, Monaghan), 4. Ryan Burke (Caragh, Kildare);

5. Paddy McDermott (Naas, Kildare), 6. Seán Greene (Emo, Laois), 7. Daniel Scahill (Shandonagh, Westmeath);

9. Colin Walsh (Oran, Roscommon), 8. Luke Killian (Sallins, Kildare);

10. Kevin O’Sullivan (The Downs, Westmeath), 15. Ruairí Kinsella (Dunshaughlin, Meath). 12. Seán Leech (Killucan, Westmeath):

22. Keith O’Neill (Clonbullogue, Offaly), 14. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill, Meath), 11. Shane O’Sullivan (Clane, Kildare),

Subs:

24. James Fitzpatrick (Oran, Roscommon) for R Burke (h/t)

17. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor, Meath) for K O’Neill (h/t)

19. Aaron Brazil (Shannonbridge, Offaly) for Scahill (37)

21. Rian Teahan (Rathangan Kildare) for K O’Suillivan (54)

20. James Kiernan (Granard, Longford) for Leech (60)

25. Conor Casey (Gowna, Cavan) for Kinsella (62)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)