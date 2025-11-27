The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ulster welcome back Ireland internationals and Juarno Augustus for Benetton clash
ULSTER HAVE INCLUDED Ireland internationals Iain Henderson, Nick Timoney and Jacob Stockdale in their starting XV to face Benetton in the URC on Friday night (7:45pm, Premier Sports 2).
Henderson will captain the side alongside Harry Sheridan in the second row.
Timoney has been selected at openside, with South African powerhouse Juarno Augustus returning from injury at eight. Dave McCann completes the Ulster back row.
In midfield, Jude Postlethwaite starts at inside centre, forming a partnership with James Hume.
Stockdale starts at fullback with Rob Baloucoune, who has been in potent try-scoring form for both Ulster and Ireland ‘A’, and Werner Kok starting on the respective wings.
Replacement scrum-half Dave Shanahan is set to make his 100th Ulster appearance off the bench.
Ulster (v Benetton)
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Jude Postlethwaite
11. Werner Kok
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Sam Crean
2. Tom Stewart
3. Scott Wilson
4. Harry Sheridan
5. Iain Henderson
6. David McCann
7. Nick Timoney
8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements
16. Rob Herring
17. Callum Reid
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Matthew Dalton
20. Bryn Ward
21. David Shanahan
22. Jake Flannery
23. Stewart Moore
