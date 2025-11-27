Ulster welcome back Ireland internationals and Juarno Augustus for Benetton clash

ULSTER HAVE INCLUDED Ireland internationals Iain Henderson, Nick Timoney and Jacob Stockdale in their starting XV to face Benetton in the URC on Friday night (7:45pm, Premier Sports 2).

Henderson will captain the side alongside Harry Sheridan in the second row.

Timoney has been selected at openside, with South African powerhouse Juarno Augustus returning from injury at eight. Dave McCann completes the Ulster back row.

In midfield, Jude Postlethwaite starts at inside centre, forming a partnership with James Hume.

Stockdale starts at fullback with Rob Baloucoune, who has been in potent try-scoring form for both Ulster and Ireland ‘A’, and Werner Kok starting on the respective wings.

Replacement scrum-half Dave Shanahan is set to make his 100th Ulster appearance off the bench.

Ulster (v Benetton)

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Werner Kok

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Sam Crean

2. Tom Stewart

3. Scott Wilson

4. Harry Sheridan

5. Iain Henderson

6. David McCann

7. Nick Timoney

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Callum Reid

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Matthew Dalton

20. Bryn Ward

21. David Shanahan

22. Jake Flannery

23. Stewart Moore