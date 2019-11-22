3 mins ago

WELCOME TO A pretty tasty opening to the second round of this season’s Champions Cup, as Ulster host Clermont at Ravenhill.

Both sides won their opening game: Clermont battered Harlequins, while Ulster’s victory away to Bath was decidedly more nervy.

The weather in Belfast tonight is decidedly rank – which might just suit the home side.

Follow our live coverage here, and get in touch below the line, or email gavincooney@the42.ie.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm, and confirmation of team news follows next…