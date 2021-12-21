Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 21 December 2021
Advertisement

McCloskey and Henderson to miss 'a number of weeks' following injuries against Saints

Henderson (ankle) and McCloskey (hamstring) will miss Sunday’s interpro with Connacht at least.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 2:27 PM
31 minutes ago 425 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5637479
Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey.
Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that captain Iain Henderson and centre Stuart McCloskey will each miss “a number of weeks” after both sustained injuries in Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup home victory over Northampton Saints. 

Henderson injured his ankle on Friday and will miss Sunday’s United Rugby Championship interpro versus Connacht. So too will McCloskey, who is listed as battling a hamstring issue.

“Both players will now begin a period of rehabilitation under the care of the Ulster Rugby medical performance team,” a brief Ulster statement read. “It is anticipated that both players will remain unavailable for selection for a number of weeks.”

Ulster host Connacht on St Stephen’s Day with kick-off at 17:15. The game will be broadcast on TG4, Premier Sports 1 and BBC Two Northern Ireland.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie