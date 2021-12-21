McCloskey and Henderson to miss 'a number of weeks' following injuries against Saints

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that captain Iain Henderson and centre Stuart McCloskey will each miss “a number of weeks” after both sustained injuries in Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup home victory over Northampton Saints.

Henderson injured his ankle on Friday and will miss Sunday’s United Rugby Championship interpro versus Connacht. So too will McCloskey, who is listed as battling a hamstring issue.

“Both players will now begin a period of rehabilitation under the care of the Ulster Rugby medical performance team,” a brief Ulster statement read. “It is anticipated that both players will remain unavailable for selection for a number of weeks.”

Ulster host Connacht on St Stephen’s Day with kick-off at 17:15. The game will be broadcast on TG4, Premier Sports 1 and BBC Two Northern Ireland.