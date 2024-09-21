Last-gasp Shanahan try sees Ulster open with victory over champions Glasgow

Ulster 20

Glasgow 19

Michael Sadlier reports from Kingspan Stadium

A FINISH FULL of drama at Kingspan Stadium saw Ulster snatch victory from the URC champions when David Shanahan touched down from close range with the clock reading 84 minutes.

Trailing 12-10 at the break and with Glasgow by far the better side for most of the game, Richie Murphy’s squad somehow found a way, through the close-driving of their pack, to earn victory, though they were made to wait as the TMO intervened to have a look at Shanahan’s grounding before giving the all-clear.

The champions scored first when Johnny Matthews got on the end of a maul and got the ball down over the line. Tom Jordan missed the extras.

Ulster hit back through a Nathan Doak penalty on 16 minutes and then shortly afterwards Jordan was charged down by Aidan Morgan and the province’s new out half got on the end of the scramble to score his first try for the province.

Doak converted and Ulster had the lead 10-5.

Advertisement

Seven minutes later, Glasgow were back in front, Henco Venter scoring Glasgow’s second try and Jordan converting from a more favourable angle.

On the half-hour, Ulster won a crucial turnover when defending their own line against a Glasgow driving maul, and then won a free kick at the following scrum.

However, this was no momentum shifter as Richie Murphy’s men were still on the defensive as the half came to an end.

Once more, though, the home team again managed to win a vital turnover just when it seemed they were creaking. Iain Henderson and David McCann combined to interrupt the momentum of Glasgow’s driving maul and from the turnover Doak was able to kick the ball into touch and end the opening 40 minutes, Glasgow leading only 12-10 despite having more possession and territory.

Eight minutes after the restart, Rory Darge was over for the Warriors but the score was ruled out for a forward pass.

Then, just before the 60-minute mark, Jordan was yellow-carded for head contact on Stewart Moore.

With Richie Gray binned – briefly reducing the visitors to 13 – it looked a no-brainer that Ulster would score but James McNabney was held up over the line.

Still, David McCann made all the pressure count on 72 minutes, though Morgan was unable to convert.

But almost immediately after taking the lead, Glasgow skipper Kyle Steyn scored in the corner, Adam Hastings adding a great conversion to put the Scots ahead by 19-15.

Then with the clock deep in the red, Shanahan wriggled though to win it.

Ulster: E McIlroy, M Lowry, S Moore, J Postlethwaite, J Stockdale, A Morgan, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, C Barrett, I Henderson (capt), K Treadwell, J McNabney, D McCann, N Timoney

Replacements: J McCormick for Andrew 67mins, A Warwick for O’Sullivan 45mins, T O’Toole for Barrett 45mins, H Sheridan for Henderson 57mins, C Izuchukwu for Treadwell 52mins, D Shanahan for Doak 53mins, J Humphreys unused W Kok for Moore 57mins, Moore for McIlroy 69mins.

Glasgow Warriors: J McKay, S Cancelliere, S McDowall, S Tuipulotu, K Steyn (capt), T Jordan, J Dobie; J Bhatti, J Matthews, S Talakai, M Williamson, R Gray, M Fagerson, R Darge, H Venter

Replacements: G Hiddleston for Matthews 57mins, N McBeth for Bhatti 46mins, Z Fagerson for Talakai 46mins, A Samuel for M Fagerson 69mins, G Brown for Williamson 46mins, E Ferrie for Venter 57mins, B Afshar unused, A Hastings for McDowall 57mins

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU