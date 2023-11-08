'Maybe Flannery gives you more upside and I think it's worth persevering with that'

ULSTER HOST MUNSTER in a Belfast interpro on Friday night and it could prove to be a career-biggest game for one of their out-half options.

Tipp man Jake Flannery has started two of the northern province’s three URC fixtures so far this season, scoring a try and steering Ulster into a 17-point lead at The Sportsground on Saturday before Connacht clawed back the deficit to inflict a narrow first defeat of the season on Dan McFarland’s side.

On Wednesday’s Rugby Weekly Extra podcast for The 42 subscribers, Murray Kinsella discussed Ulster’s out-half picture with host Gavan Casey.

There was a particular focus on the development of Flannery, who joined Ulster from his native Munster ahead of last season but, until recent weeks, has found his opportunities in the saddle few and far between.

Now, though, former Ireland U20 Flannery seems to be in a legitimate battle Ulster’s 10 shirt with seven-cap Ireland international Billy Burns.

“I hope we see enough of him now,” Kinsella said of Flannery. “You even saw him coming off relatively early in that Connacht game, with 20 minutes to go, and Burns coming in with his experience.

“I would have loved to have actually seen Flannery being allowed to finish it out, in both the Bulls game and the Connacht game.

“I suppose we know what Billy Burns can do, don’t we? He’ll be really excellent all throughout the regular season. He’ll be consistent for Ulster. He’s a really good leader. He makes big defensive plays, even; he’s got great grit. He’s got a brilliant attacking-kicking game. But when Ulster get into those knockout games, he’s maybe not as authoritative a figure as some other 10s in knockout rugby.

“Is Jake Flannery that figure? We don’t know at all. He’s 24, he’s playing catch-up here. And it is real catch-up.

“But you can see more than glimpses, you can see proper examples of his quality, his creativity, his cutting edge with ball in hand.

“He’s got a really nice eye for a pass, he’s got pace, he’s got dynamism. He’s got an array of kicking techniques; even those banana kicks into touch that are really pleasing to watch and really effective as well.

“But at 24, he’s got plenty to learn, and he’s not had much exposure. That’s what he’s been crying out for.”

Kinsella identified several examples from Flannery’s hour against Connacht of where the Bansha man will need to improve if he is to ultimately unseat Burns as Ulster’s go-to out-half.

“Even moments like that Cathal Forde try, where maybe he needs to adjust in a little bit earlier when that picture in the maul has changed,” Kinsella said. “He missed that penalty kick and I know it’s tough up in The Sportsground to kick on even a good day, but that was a really important moment to nail your chance.

“A bit of decision-making stuff, maybe, in the middle third of the pitch where his instinct is always to play and to push that pass and to try and break down a team with ball in hand: that maybe needs a little bit of tempering. Sometimes you have to recognise that the backfield is beckoning.

“So, I hope he continues to get chances to improve those aspects because I think you can see a bit of bite around him, that temperament where it looks like he wants that pressure and responsibility.

“Ulster know exactly what Billy Burns can do and I don’t mean to talk him down in that sense. He’s really reliable. But maybe Flannery winds up giving you more upside and I think it’s worth persevering with that as much as you can over the next couple of months.”

Beginning with a start against his former employers?

Kinsella thinks so, but he said he would also understand if McFarland and his coaches reverted to the tried and tested Burns for a fixture of the magnitude of Friday’s.

Ultimately, though, he stressed the importance of Flannery shaking off his understudy tag and getting meaningful minutes into his legs and mind if he is to take the next big step in his career.

“It would excite me to see Flannery against his former province, to see him given that chance with a big point to prove, a big chance to build upon what he’s been doing.

“Because especially at out-half, it’s all about those game reps. You can do all the training you want but you’re never going to learn the valuable lessons. You’re never going to be able to drive the team unless you’re the starting out-half. You just don’t get even the week’s build-up of running the team and understanding you’re the boss.

“Flannery’s not that young, but for an inexperienced out-half, just playing games is crucial. And a game as big as this one — because it already is big — would be a huge moment for him.”

