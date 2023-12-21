Two of Keith Wood's sons to line out for Munster Development side tomorrow

GORDON AND TOM Wood, sons of Irish rugby great Keith Wood, will line out together for a Munster Development side on Friday.

Inside centre Gordon, who currently plays his club rugby with Garryowen, will captain the team against Ulster Development in Newforge Sports Complex.

And he’ll be joined in the backs by brother Tom who starts at out-half. The younger Wood brother is in school at St Munchin’s College in Limerick, where he is a key man on their Munster Schools Senior Cup team.

UCC’s Sean Edogbo — who, like his older brother Edwin, plays his club rugby with Cobh Pirates — starts at number eight.

The Ulster Development side features Ireland U20 Grand Slam-winning captain Reuben Crothers, who takes his place in the back row, while Conor McKee starts at scrum-half.

Kick-off at the Belfast venue is at 3.30pm, with free entry.

Ulster Development

15. Bradley McNamara

14. Ben McFarlane

13. Rory Ellerby

12. Johnny Scott

11. Rory Telfer

10. Reece Malone

9. Conor McKee

1. Jack Boal

2. Henry Walker

3. Cameron Doak

4. Mark Lee

5. Adam McNamee

6. Reuben Crothers

7. Josh Stevens (capt)

8. Adam Montgomery

Replacements:

Zac Solomon, Jacob Boyd, Tom McAllister, Ryan Connolly, Jamie Jackson, Ryan Davies, Ethan Graham, Michael Burnette

Munster Development

15. Jed O’Dwyer (Old Crescent RFC)

14. Sean Condon (UCC RFC)

13. Harry Long (Shannon RFC)

12. Gordon Wood (Garryowen FC) (C)

11. Josh Costello (Shannon RFC)

10. Tom Wood (St Munchin’s College)

9. Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian RFC)

1. George Hadden (Garryowen FC)

2. Adam Wrona (UCC RFC)

3. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC)

4. Éanna McCarthy (UCC RFC)

5. Conor Ryan (UCC RFC)

6. Kamil Nowak (Cork Constitution FC)

7. David Nowak (Cork Constitution FC)

8. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC)

Replacements:

Darragh O’Connell (Muskerry RFC), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC), Matt Burke (Shannon RFC), Oisín Toland (Old Crescent RFC), Jacob Sheahan (UCC RFC), Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC), Kyle Read (Garryowen FC), Eoghan Smyth (Midleton RFC), Aaron Quirke (UCC RFC).