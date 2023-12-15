Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Siya Kolisi tackled by Rob Herring and John Cooney last year.
seniority

Ulster lean on experience for pivotal meeting with Racing

Rob Herring and John Cooney have been drafted into Dan McFarland’s starting lineup for the Belfast encounter.
1
1.0k
1 hour ago

SOUTH AFRICAN WORLD Cup winner Steven Kitshoff will make his home European debut for Ulster in what is a full-strength team to face Racing at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night.

Kitshoff will be flanked in the front row by Rob Herring, who comes into Dan McFarland’s starting lineup at hooker with Tom Stewart named among Ulster’s replacements.

Iain Henderson skippers alongside fellow senior lock Alan O’Connor.

John Cooney starts at scrum-half, with Nathan Doak set for an impact role off the bench.

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume continue their centre partnership and, in the backfield, Mike Lowry starts at fullback having returned from injury.

For Stuart Lancaster’s Racing, new signing Siya Kolisi will line out against his World Cup-winning teammate Kitshoff from openside.

Ulster

15. Mike Lowry
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Steven Kitshoff
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (C)
6. Dave Ewers
7. Nick Timoney
8. Matty Rea

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Marty Moore
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Harry Sheridan
21. Nathan Doak
22. Jake Flannery
23. Stewart Moore

Racing 92

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     