Ulster lean on experience for pivotal meeting with Racing

SOUTH AFRICAN WORLD Cup winner Steven Kitshoff will make his home European debut for Ulster in what is a full-strength team to face Racing at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night.
Kitshoff will be flanked in the front row by Rob Herring, who comes into Dan McFarland’s starting lineup at hooker with Tom Stewart named among Ulster’s replacements.
Iain Henderson skippers alongside fellow senior lock Alan O’Connor.
John Cooney starts at scrum-half, with Nathan Doak set for an impact role off the bench.
Stuart McCloskey and James Hume continue their centre partnership and, in the backfield, Mike Lowry starts at fullback having returned from injury.
For Stuart Lancaster’s Racing, new signing Siya Kolisi will line out against his World Cup-winning teammate Kitshoff from openside.
Ulster
15. Mike Lowry
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Steven Kitshoff
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (C)
6. Dave Ewers
7. Nick Timoney
8. Matty Rea
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Marty Moore
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Harry Sheridan
21. Nathan Doak
22. Jake Flannery
23. Stewart Moore
Racing 92
Racing 92 - Les Ciel et Blanc & la @ChampionsCup— Racing 92 (@racing92) December 15, 2023
Chap. 2 : to Kingspan Stadium ✋
Avec @randstad_france , découvrez les 23 Racingmen qui affronteront l' @UlsterRugby dimanche !#ULSvR92 #RacingFamily pic.twitter.com/UMuuBlPOsQ