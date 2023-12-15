Ulster lean on experience for pivotal meeting with Racing

SOUTH AFRICAN WORLD Cup winner Steven Kitshoff will make his home European debut for Ulster in what is a full-strength team to face Racing at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night.

Kitshoff will be flanked in the front row by Rob Herring, who comes into Dan McFarland’s starting lineup at hooker with Tom Stewart named among Ulster’s replacements.

Iain Henderson skippers alongside fellow senior lock Alan O’Connor.

John Cooney starts at scrum-half, with Nathan Doak set for an impact role off the bench.

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume continue their centre partnership and, in the backfield, Mike Lowry starts at fullback having returned from injury.

For Stuart Lancaster’s Racing, new signing Siya Kolisi will line out against his World Cup-winning teammate Kitshoff from openside.

Ulster

15. Mike Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Steven Kitshoff

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (C)

6. Dave Ewers

7. Nick Timoney

8. Matty Rea

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Marty Moore

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Harry Sheridan

21. Nathan Doak

22. Jake Flannery

23. Stewart Moore

Racing 92