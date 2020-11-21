BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 21 November 2020
Ulster make six changes for Scarlets clash with O'Toole returning to squad

There are recalls for John Cooney and Sean Reidy as Ulster seek to maintain their unbeaten start.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 12:48 PM
Tom O'Toole returns to Ulster's squad after injury.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

ULSTER HAVE NAMED their side to host Scarlets Rugby at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow (kick-off 7.35pm).

There are six changes to the side that defeated Zebre away last Monday. In the back three, Rob Lyttle comes in on the left wing, joining Matt Faddes on the right wing and Michael Lowry at full-back. Stewart Moore is named in midfield alongside Luke Marshall. Bill Johnston retains his starting berth at fly-half, and John Cooney comes in at scrum-half.

The starting front row of Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew and Marty Moore is retained. Alan O’Connor will lead out the Ulster men and is paired with Kieran Treadwell in the second row. Matty Rea will start at openside, Sean Reidy comes in at blindside, and Marcell Coetzee completes the pack at No8.

Tom O’Toole has returned from injury and is named among the forward replacements with Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, David O’Connor and Jordi Murphy. Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan and Craig Gilroy are the back line reinforcements.

ULSTER
(15-9) Michael Lowry, Matt Faddes, Luke Marshall, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle, Bill Johnston, John Cooney;

(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Jordi Murphy, Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan, Craig Gilroy.

