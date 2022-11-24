Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 24 November 2022
Advertisement

Henderson back on the bench, Stockdale back in the team, Jake Flannery set for Ulster debut

World Cup winning Springbok Duane Vermeulen to captain Ulster against Zebre tomorrow.

1 hour ago 2,123 Views 8 Comments
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE NAMED Jacob Stockdale in their team and Iain Henderson on the bench for tomorrow’s game against Zebre (kick-off 7.35pm, Live BBC, TG4).

With a bumper crowd of over 16,000 expected, supporters will be out in force as the province, currently sat second in the table with a postponed game to play, take on Zebre Parma – the only team in the league yet to secure a win this season.

Assistant Coach, Dan Soper, makes it clear that the squad will be putting in the miles ahead of Round 8.

“The guys have been lapping-up that we are back to a match week. We’re looking at ourselves, the opposition, and what we’re going to do on Friday, and we are really looking forward to getting going now.”

Duane Vermeulen will lead the Ulster men out on Friday night as he captains the side for the first time since arriving in the province last season.

Alongside the Number Eight will be brothers Matty and Marcus Rea who get the nod at blindside and openside flanker respectively.

Emerging Ireland graduate, Cormac Izuchukwu, who recently signed a new contract to stay at the club until at least 2026, will be joined in the second row by Wallaby, Sam Carter.

Marty Moore, who scored a try in the Ireland ‘A’ game against the All Blacks XV a couple of weeks ago in his return to the green jersey, is joined by Ulster Rugby Academy graduates, Callum Reid and Tom Stewart.  

Meanwhile, fly-half Jake Flannery is set to earn his first Ulster cap when he forms the half-back partnership with 20-year-old Nathan Doak. Winger, Jacob Stockdale, makes a welcome return from injury and is joined in the back three by Ethan McIlroy and Stewart Moore.

Forward cover from the bench will be provided by John Andrew, Andy Warwick, Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Iain Henderson, who both make a return from international duty, along with David McCann. If called upon, Michael McDonald, a new signing this season, will make his debut for the province, with Angus Curtis and Ben Moxham providing the additional backline reinforcements.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

Ulster

(15-9): Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy, James Hume, Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale, Jake Flannery, Nathan Doak; Callum Reid, Tom Stewart, Marty Moore, Cormac Izuchukwu, Sam Carter, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen (Captain).

Replacements: John Andrew, Andy Warwick, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Iain Henderson, David McCann, Michael McDonald, Angus Curtis, Ben Moxham.

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie